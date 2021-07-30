Miami Dolphins training camp Day 3: WR Jakeem Grant has himself a day

It was Jakeem Grant’s day on the third day of Miami Dolphins training camp.

The team’s All Pro returner and backup wide receiver was the most explosive player on the field on Friday, even as teammates Will Fuller (foot), DeVante Parker (leg soft tissue) and Preston Williams (foot) continue to miss practice.

Grant had two touchdown catches -- one in the back of the end zone on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in which Grant had to jump for the high ball and still get both feet in bounds.

Which, by the way, he did.

Grant also had a deep catch of approximately 45 yards along the right sideline between several defenders. That ball was also delivered by Tagovailoa.

Grant did this work, it should be noted, against Miami’s backup cornerbacks.. Because Xavien Howard (ankle) and Byron Jones (rest) sat out most of the day’s drills.

(Jones was on the field and had his helmet but didn’t go through team drills. Howard didn’t participate at all for the second day in a row.)

Rather than think Grant’s performance this practice is diminished by the fact he was beating backup players, it should be noted his work shows progress from past years as his routes seemed crisp and well-timed.

Also, Grant is making a case he can be a solid backup receiver option as well as fine returner as he competes for a roster spot.

Grant’s lone apparent misstep of the practice was, well, a misstep. He moved prematurely on one play, which would have earned the offense an illegal motion penalty had Grant done it in a game.

Best catch this day goes to ...

...Tight end Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki, who is 6-foot-6, dug a low throw from Tua Tagovailoa practically out of the dirt as he crossed the field.

The diving catch, which would have resulted in a 12- to 15-yard gain in a game, was more impressive because Gesicki rolled and immediately sprung up to continue running if necessary.

Gesicki has had a good opening to camp. He’s averaged between about three catches per practice in team periods and has become Tagovailoa’s apparent go-to target (aside from running backs on checkdowns).

After Friday’s good practice, Gesicki stayed on the field while other players went inside the Baptist Health training facility. Gesicki caught passes from the jugs machine for about 10 or 15 minutes before doing inside to cool off.

The Dolphins will go into pads for the first time on Tuesday so it will be intersting to see if Gesicki, who has been a willing but inconsistent blocker in the past, has improved that area of his game.

Foster makes case for roster spot

Robert Foster, vying for a roster spot as a backup receiver and gunner on special teams, continues to have a solid camp.

He turned in a couple of catches on Friday as he’s done the previous days and has been active in getting down the field to returners during special teams segments of practice.

Foster is basically competing with Mack Hollins who was a gunner for the Dolphins last season as well as a backup receiver.

This and that

Tagovailoa threw one interception during team drills, that on ball that went off a receiver’s hands and into the grasp of cornerback Justin Coleman. Tagovailoa continued to test deep throws with relative success but had a ball batted at the line of scrimmage on one red-zone throw ... Rookie right tackle Liam Eichenberg is competing for a starting job on the roster but had an illegal motion penalty Friday ... Backup center Cameron Tom had one bad snap. that skipped past the quarterback.