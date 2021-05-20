Andrew Van Ginkel preparing to ‘take it to another level’ in 2021 Miami Dolphins season

Forget for a moment the Miami Dolphins this offseason showed great confidence in Andrew Van Ginkel by releasing fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

That move, which effectively opens the possibility for Van Ginkel, Bernardrick McKinney, and first-round pick Jaelan Phillips to divide some of the 811 defensive snaps Van Noy played in 2020, was indeed a statement of faith from the team.

But it’s not that faith that makes this is a big offseason for Van Ginkel. It’s rewarding that faith — which he fully intends to do.

“Hopefully,” Van Ginkel said Thursday, “this year I can take it to another level.”

Another level would be welcomed.

And it could be difficult.

Because Van Ginkel came out of virtually nowhere in 2020. He was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick who played only six games and collected only one sack because he was injured most of his rookie year.

Then last year, after the Dolphins invested an armored car full of money in signing Van Noy, the team’s more effective Van seemed to be Van Ginkel. He collected 5.5 sacks in 480 snaps to Van Noy’s 6 sacks in nearly twice as many plays.

Except no one is going to be surprised by Van Ginkel this year. More improvement is now more assumption than astonishment.

Van Ginkel is aware of this and is working to fulfill expectations.

“I think the coaches will put me in the right spot to help me succeed and develop me as a player,” Van Ginkel said. “I’m looking forward to using that relentless effort and try to help this team win.”

How?

By providing more pass rush, of course.

More disruptions of the quarterback.

More wins against opposing tackles.

There’s obviously more to disciplined defense than that for a linebacker. But that’s a good start. So Van Ginkel will indeed by hunting quarterbacks in 2021.

“Yeah, I’d like to continue to work on my pass rush,” he said. “Whenever I can improve my win percentage or be able to be a tackle cleaner, whatever the case may be, being quicker and faster is the biggest thing.

“I want to be able to explode off the line and be able to bend the edge or get stronger and counter inside. I’d say that’s the biggest part of my game I’d like to improve on.”

Van Ginkel worked diligently last offseason to get stronger. At the 2019 Indianapolis Combine he posted 17 repetitions on the bench press, and while that’s awesome for a weekend athlete it’s not great for an NFL linebacker.

So the work to max out the body, which Van Ginkel has been doing for two years, continues this offseason and is paired with work to also improve the mind.

“It’s kind of the same goal: Keep adding strength and get faster,” Van Ginkel said. “And then just have better knowledge of the playbook, this being my third year in it to be able to be more assertive with my calls and adjustments.

“That’s a huge part of that I’m trying to improve on my game.”

So this offseason is a study in whether Van Ginkel can take advantage of an opportunity.

But, oh yes, it’s also about something else very notable because Van Ginkel and his wife, Samantha, are expecting a baby in July just prior to the Dolphins’ opening of training camp.

So Baby Gink, as he’s already known, is on the way.

“It’s going to be my first child,” Van Ginkel said with a wide grin. “You know, I’m super stoked. It’s just under two months away and it’s kind of stressing and I’m super excited for him to finally arrive.”

Van Ginkel understands the demands of training camp are enough without thinking about the arrival of his first-born child. But, well, he doesn’t get a choice on the timing of things.

“It’s going to be tough, you know, trying to be a father and a husband and trying to raise a kid,” he said. “It’s going to be tough but I’m going to do everything I can to be ready for training camp so when I go home I can just relax and let all the stresses free.”