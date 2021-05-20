If the Dolphins are installing a new playbook, what happened to continuity for Tua?

When running back Myles Gaskin spoke to reporters earlier this week the most surprising thing he said is that the Miami Dolphins 2021 playbook is “new.”

The Dolphins, you see, conducted what seemed like an extensive search for a replacement for departed offensive coordinator Chan Gailey as evidenced by all the candidate names that leaked out.

And, after weeks of that exercise, coach Brian Flores decided the best thing to do was promote from within by naming tight end coach George Godsey and running back coach Eric Studesville co-offensive coordinators.

And one of the stated reasons for picking Studesville and Godsey was because they brought “continuity” for the sake of Miami’s many young offensive players.

“I think continuity was a big thing as far as for me and making that decision,” Flores said on March 11 when he addressed the topic. “I think I wanted that for Tua, and really a lot of the young offensive linemen and the young players we have offensively.

“I felt like we had that as well as the acumen and the experience with George and Eric, and kind of taking on that role ... Again, this is really kind of what terminology are we going to keep the same versus not keep the same.

“And a lot of it is tied into what we feel is best for the players and Tua specifically, and our overall offensive philosophy and how that works in conjunction with obviously our defense and our special teams.”

When Flores talked about deciding to keep some language the same while changing some in the context of continuity for young players, we believed some stuff would remain the same so that the team’s second-year quarterback and second-year linemen could build on the foundation of the offense they learned last season.

That would give them a head start on the Studesville-Godsey offense versus starting from scratch. So it made picking Studesville-Godsey more logical than, say, hiring an outside candidate who would come in and install a totally new offense.

Which would be the Dolphins third new offense in three years.

But then Gaskin described the process of learning the 2021 offense once offseason conditioning and meetings began.

“It’s a whole new playbook,” he said. “It’s not the same as last year’s, but it’s not – like I said, it’s still early. We’re still picking it up. I think everybody is very open-minded and just kind of just soaking it all in right now.”

So there would be no misunderstanding, Gaskin also said this about the 2021 playbook:

“...Just kind of seeing the playbook, it has changed. It’s much different than last year’s.”

And the running back talked about players having to learn where to line up in a walk-through practice, something he probably wouldn’t have to learn if he was doing what he did last year.

“It’s still early,” he said. “Just getting lined up, get set and know where you’re supposed to be. Know the formations. It’s super basic right now. Like I said, it was a walk-through today, so just knowing where you’re going to be. You can’t run a play if you don’t know where to line up.”

So what’s happening here?

Are the Dolphins indeed installing an offense that is somewhat different but still founded on what was done last year under Gailey for the sake of keeping continuity?

Or are the Dolphins starting from scratch?

Again.

This is going to require a little more digging. And the answer will come from players who were on the team last year. And from Flores. And from Godsey and Studesville.

But here’s the thing:

If Studesville and Godsey were promoted in part for the sake of continuity, did Flores mean continuity in that some players are familiar with these two coaches? Or did it also include plays that are familiar to the core of youngsters making up Miami’s offense?

If it’s only the former, I’m not sure that’s a compelling reason to promote someone.

You’re promoted because you’re a familiar face.

That’s hard to believe.

And if Studesville and Godsey did indeed drive their new offense to the nearest exit ramp off the Chan Gailey highway, then how is familiarity with the coaches going to help if the language and the plays the players are asked to execute are brand new?

One last thing: Tagovailoa obviously learned a new offense with the Dolphins last year.

He also learned a new offense at Alabama in 2019.

He also learned a new offense at Alabama in 2018.

If the Dolphins have indeed put in a brand new offense, their third in the three seasons Flores has been the head coach, it will be the fourth consecutive year Tagovailoa will be learning a new offense.