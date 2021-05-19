Dolphins in Depth show: Will 2021 Miami Dolphins be better than last year’s team?

Are the 2021 Miami Dolphins going to be better than the 2020 Miami Dolphins?

Do they have superior talent? Better depth?

Is the quarterback play, specifically that of starter Tua Tagovailoa, going to be better?

Is the quarterback play, specifically that of starter Tua Tagovailoa, going to be better?

Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero address the question.

Armando Salguero agrees with Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was non-committal when asked if the team is better following the April draft.

“I think we like the guys that we added this weekend, but I’ll say this — and hopefully the rookies get hold of this and are listening — these guys have a long way to go,” Flores said. “They’ve never played in an NFL game. They’ve never stepped foot in an NFL meeting or a walk-through or anything.

“So to put — I wouldn’t call it ‘pressure,’ but to sit here and — they’ve got a long way to go.”

Salguero wants to actually see the team practicing before proclaiming the Dolphins are going to be better. Beasley was more bullish.

The show also covers a nuanced look at the Dolphins offensive coordinator situation and whether or not the offense co-coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey is going to be significantly different than last year’s offense.

There is also some discussion about the schedule.

It has a very promising set up to it that could benefit the Dolphins later in the season.