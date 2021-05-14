Dolphins rookies report to minicamp, get jersey numbers. And some vets change numbers

The NFL changed its rules on jersey numbers players can use for the 2021 season. And with the opening of rookie minicamp on Friday, the Dolphins have obviously assigned numbers to their players.

And being bored -- it was either this or go to Home Depot -- before interviews of some rookies later this afternoon, I decided to share the new numbers for Dolphins players.

So consider...

QB Jacoby Brissett: New number - 14. Old number - new to the team.

WR Lynn Bowden: New number - 6. Old number - 15.

RB Malcolm Brown: New number - 34. Old number - new to the team.

DL Adam Butler: New number - 70. Old number - new to the team.

TE Cethan Carter: New number - 82. Old number - new to the team.

CB Justin Coleman: New number - 27. Old number - new to the team.

OT Larnel Coleman: New number - 79. Old number - new to the team.

RB Gerrid Doaks: New number - 23. Old number - new to the team..

OT Liam Eichenberg: New number - 74. Old number - new to the team.

LS Blake Ferguson: New number - 44. Old number - 50.

By the way, Ferguson has said on social media that he will replace his old jersey with his new jersey for any fan who bought his jersey last year.

OT D.J. Fluker: New number - 76. Old number - new to the team.

WR Robert Foster: New number - 16. Old number - new to the team.

WR Williams Fuller: New number - 3. Old number - new to the team.

Good job by Fuller picking Mando’s favorite number.

DB Jevon Holland: New number - 22. Old number - new to the team.

WR Allen Hurns: New number - 8. Old number - 17.

CB Noah Igbinoghene: New number - 9. Old number - 23.

TE Hunter Long: New number - 84. Old number - new to the team.

CB Jason McCourty: New number - 30. Old number - new to the team.

LB Bernardrick McKinney: New number - 50. Old number - new to the team.

P Michael Palardy: New number - 5. Old number - new to the team.

DE Jaelan Phillips: New number - 15. Old number - new to the team.

LB Elandon Roberts: New number - 52. Old number - 44.

LB Brennan Scarlett: New number - 57. Old number - new to the team.

C Matt Skura: New number - 62. Old number - new to the team.

WR Jaylen Waddle: New number - 17. Old number - new to the team.

WR Albert Wilson: New number - 2. Old number - 15.

Some players change their numbers again before going into the regular season. So stay tuned.