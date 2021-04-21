Devonta Smith weight concerns some. Apparently not for Chris Grier and the Dolphins

The signs all over the Miami Dolphins training facility on draft day 2010 were a reminder for anyone wondering what the team’s philosophy for picking players would be. Bill Parcells put up signs that said the club would draft players with prototype size and prototype speed and prototype strength.

Parcells had ceded some of the draft decision-making in 2009 to general manager Jeff Ireland and the club had selected smallish quarterback Pat White, and big but slow wide receiver Patrick Turner. So Miami’s football czar didn’t want a repeat in what would be his final draft.

The Dolphins then drafted defensive lineman Jared Odrick in the first round, in part because of his prototype size and strength. The Dolphins drafted linebacker Koa Misi in the second round and he also had prototype size and strength.

And when the Dolphins selected John Jerry in the third round and Nolan Carroll and Reshad Jones in the fifth round they also met the size, speed, strength standards for their positions.

Parcells didn’t want a small team. Or a slow team. Or a weak team.

Fast forward to the 2021 draft and times have indeed changed.

General manager Chris Grier during his annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday was asked about Alabama receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle — neither a prototype for his position — and whether their size is a concern in their evaluation.

“It’s all part of the evaluation but every player tells their own story,” Grier said. “I think the league has changed as well. There’s more rules. It’s more of an offensive league. I think what’s been evident is there are a lot of smaller players who have become really good players in this league as well.”

See what just happened there?

The concerns about Smith weighing 166 pounds, according to Sports Illustrated, at his Indianapolis medical check-in last week may be a concern to the couch general managers. But it isn’t a worry for the Dolphins.

Waddle’’s 5-10 stature, which coincidentally is wrapped in a package that travels 40 yards in under 4.4, apparently isn’t a worry either.

“You always evaluate,” Grier said. “You always talk about [size]. But each player is their own case. Those guys have shown they’ve been good players at a high level of play in the SEC. That goes for a lot of players around the country.

“I just think the game has changed and these smaller players are given more room and freedom to showcase their talents.”

Grier is making the point that NFL defenders aren’t allowed to grab and pull and mug receivers down the field as they once were. He’s making the point smaller playmakers can last longer and have greater value now that defensive backs are no longer allowed to aim at their heads with the crown of their helmets.

So smaller is not the problem it once was, according to Grier.

And this suggests Grier isn’t going to be sweating if Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase — two prototype height, weight, speed players at their positions — are gone before Miami picks.

Because Smith and Waddle, two elite college playmakers despite their size limitations, will be available for selection.

Obviously, the Dolphins may still have those prototype guys ahead of the smaller players on their draft board when it is finally set. But it’s clear that size isn’t the sole determining factor in that and won’t necessarily keep Miami from drafting one of the two Alabama players.

We should have known this before Grier made it more plain. Because the Dolphins know they were in perfect position to pick the highest-graded non-quarterback on their board when they owned the No. 3 overall selection.

And they must have known that might not be the case if they traded down.

And they traded down anyway.

So they were clearly more than comfortable getting the lighter guy in Smith’s case or the shorter guy in Waddle’s case.

“When we made our move we had targeted a number of players we liked and we were comfortable getting,” Grier said. “So I think with us, when you make a move like we did and doing what we did to get back up, we’re very comfortable where we are and we’ll always evaluate it.

“The draft changes. People fall for reasons unknown or people select players for their roster based on their needs. We’re comfortable where we are and we feel good about where we are. We don’t have any regrets.”

I raised the point to Grier that in making their move out of the No. 3 overall spot, the Dolphins weakened their draft position this year without an immediate corresponding improvement. Miami’s return for dropping six spots doesn’t start until 2022 when a third-round pick comes to them and again in 2023 when they get a first-round pick.

But Grier isn’t worried abut that.

“I don’t think we view it like that, we still have four picks in the first two rounds,” he said. “I just view it completely different. We just have a difference in opinion. We feel very good about it and we also added a lot of stuff for the future, including two picks in 2023.”

Grier’s obvious comfort level with both Smith and Waddle in some priority could open another trade window for the Dolphins.

Say both Pitts and Chase are gone before Miami picks at No. 6. And say the Denver Broncos wish to trade up from No. 9 — yes, they’ve made calls to the Dolphins and others — because they have an interest in a quarterback.

Would the Dolphins trade down again?

Making that move could put Miami in a position where they may still get either Smith or Waddle but it obviously would involve a gamble.

Me? I’d be more than happy taking Smith at No. 6 if Pitts and Chase are gone.

And now that we know his 166 pounds isn’t an issue for the Dolphins, maybe that’s exactly what they do.