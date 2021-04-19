Miami Dolphins’ decision to boycott in-person offseason comes with ramifications

“We need volunteers, not hostages,” Pittsburgh Steelers coach and resident NFL philosopher Mike Tomlin noted when erstwhile running back Le’Veon Bell held out over a contract dispute.

I believe that applies to all NFL teams and players because, frankly, playing in the NFL is hard. It’s a blessing and a gift, but it comes at a steep, steep price.

So anyone who doesn’t want to take part at any point ... well, everyone is better off not pressuring or forcing them.

Which brings me to Miami Dolphins players voting to opt out of in-person workouts this offseason.

A statement from the Miami Dolphins players: pic.twitter.com/bCdWTek6c5 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 16, 2021

The Dolphins are one of 19 NFL teams who have voted not to report for in-person work.

And 13 teams have remained silent on the issue.

The NFL offseason program began Monday morning across the league with the first part of the program being virtual, anyway.

So what we’re really talking about the players missing with this opt-out is some on-field work that begins May 17 and four weeks that follow with 10 OTA (organized team activities) sessions, meetings and then veteran minicamp. The veteran minicamp is mandatory, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

(One Dolphins player said Monday he would be inclined to attend the veteran minicamp if the Dolphins have it and said other players have not fully made up their mind on that issue.)

And again, these are all volunteers who have decided on a course of action.

But, of course, every action comes with a corresponding ramification. And here are some possible effects:

First, the Dolphins currently seem headed toward a season in which their opponents in seven games did not boycott their in-person offseason.

That’s because the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have so far not voted to boycott their in-person offseason programs.

The number can obviously change but so far, six of the 13 teams who have so far not spoken up about a boycott will play the Dolphins in 2021.

Is this a problem for the Dolphins?

I don’t know. We will probably never fully know.

But the fact those clubs could be together in their facilities instead of working out individually or in groups around the country while the Dolphins are not fully together might or might not have some effect on those particular games.

Secondly, the explanation coach Brian Flores used for some of his players not performing at the highest possible level a year ago is now effectively void.

Last year when some rookies struggled at different times, Flores talked about how they had an uphill climb because they didn’t have the benefit of the club’s offseason conditioning program, camps and preseason games.

Well, the NFL’s current plan is to go ahead with all of those. But the boycotting teams will once again go without the in-person programs and camps of the offseason.

The players voted on this. They felt safer not having it at the respective club facilities.

And that decision is available to them.

But that decision means not having the program in person is no longer allowed for use as a so-called mulligan. Because not having the program in person was a decision Miami’s players agreed upon.

So don’t bring it up later if it’s a problem.

Finally, the biggest potential problem I see with the boycott is it lumps all players together when, in fact, there are multiple different classes of players.

Look, cornerback Byron Jones doesn’t need an in-person offseason program.

Many veterans who are certain of their status on the team and have reached a certain level of performance really do not need the in-person work.

But not everyone is among the top six highest-paid players at their position.

Rookies from the 2021 draft class, particularly those drafted on the second and third day, definitely can benefit from every minute of on-field work and in-person coaching they can get.

Rookies who are undrafted free agents definitely need to do everything to maximize their opportunities to learn the new system, be in NFL shape, and impress coaches. Not being around probably hurts their chances to be fully ready for the start of training camp.

It hurts their chances to make the team.

And even some veterans on the Dolphins definitely can use Miami’s in-person program.

Last year guard Solomon Kindley, for example, was a very pleasant surprise because he translated being a fourth-round draft pick into being a 12-game starter. You know what that guarantees him of for 2021?

A chance to do it again.

Nothing more.

Except the club is expecting him to be in better shape this year — an issue he has dealt with in the past. And the club also expects him, along with all the offensive linemen, to be comfortable with new offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, who was promoted from assistant offensive line coach for this season.

In-person contact helps address those issues.

A virtual offseason? Probably not as much.