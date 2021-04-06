Dolphins first-round pick candidates discuss abilities, character, view of 2020 opt-out

Players the Miami Dolphins have evaluated and are considering as first round draft picks talk about a range of issues...

ISSUE: What type of player would the Dolphins get?

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase:

“I’d say my work ethic is pretty big. My friends, family, you know, I have a big support system and they always keep me going. But on the other hand, I just want to be great, so there’s no way for me to sit down and be lazy and be passed up every day. Someone is always out-working me somehow, some way. So I gotta remember that and keep working.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell:

“I like to play real physical. I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and really showcase my mentality also, to go along with my physicality, that I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that.

“Going back to those violent intentions, the first time I ever heard that phrase was coach [Alex] Mirabal in the O line room. Once he introduced that phrase, it kind of stuck with me. It never left. And I kind of carried it out through my whole 2019 season. I think that’s what I mean by going back to mentality, how I switched it. Coming in between those lines, I turn that on. And I turn on those violent intentions every time, whether it’s pass pro or run block or just the environment itself, just coming along and knowing that my presence is there. If you line up across me, I want to let you know that its going to be a long day.”

Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith:

“Really just I’m a receiver that can play anywhere. So really just putting me anywhere and just whatever the team needs me to do.

“Just no matter who it is in front of me, I’m going to approach every game and every person that lines up in front of me the same. Me just knowing that I really don’t care who’s in front of me, I’m going to approach everything the same way. I’ve got the mentality that I just won’t be stopped.”

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons:

“I just feel I’m the most versatile player in this class. I can play middle linebacker, I can play outside and I can pass rush. There’s no place I can’t play and utilize my skills. I’m going to make plays at the next level just like I did at Penn State.”

Clemson running back Travis Etienne:

”I’m one of the best skill guys in the draft. I’m able to do it all. I feel like [I can take] teams to the next tier. I possess a lot of things that are God-given that a lot of guys don’t possess. I feel like it’s in me, I’m able to be out there three downs. Being able to impact the team each and every down is different and makes me worthy of the first round.”

Issue: Decision to opt out or not in 2020

Chase:

“My decision came off my family. A lot of family based moments, I had a lot of stuff going on with my family at the time so I wanted to take care of that. But during the season, I didn’t want to play a few games and then opt out because that doesn’t look right. If I’m going to play some games, I might as well finish the whole season. I was still debating on if I wanted to opt out in the spring when I did it.”

Parsons:

“The Big 10 had an unknown on the season. With COVID spiking last summer, there was a chance it was going to be canceled again. I honestly did want to come back. But my family made the decision. It was already too late and I was already training. I’ve been training since September. I’m just glad this whole training thing is done and I can relax and be with my family.

“The only way to get in game shape is to actually play in games. Once I get drafted and get to OTAs and minicamp, I’ll be able to keep getting in better and better shape and play the way I want to play. It’ll come over time, but I think by the season I’ll be ready.”

Smith (who decided to play):

“I would say probably last year when I made my decision to come back that’s when I really realized I’m coming back for a reason. Let’s buy into everything and let’s do everything the right way and we’re going to make this happen.”

Sewell:

“I think some people forgot my name. I’m trying to remind them. I’ve learned so many different types of little techniques that come along with this game. I’ve got with the NFL people, players that played before or coaches that coached in the league for a long time and soaking up the knowledge that they have for me.

“It was just something that I really benefited from this time off. This whole time I’ve been working on that and being a sponge and also just every day, day in and day out, knowing that I opted out and was sitting out through this time, the next time I have an opportunity to step between those lines, I’m going to make the most of it and that I’m coming with everything that I have. And I’m not coming up short.”

Issue: Character

Parsons:

“Obviously, people had some concerns about things that had happened. But at the end of the day, I believe that I was a kid. I was 17-18. We all made mistakes when we were 17-18. I’m not going to let it control or dictate the person I am now. I’m not going to let something that happened four years ago dictate who I’m becoming and the father I want to be.

“Everyone learns and grows. I’m pretty sure none of you are making the same mistakes you made when you were 17 or 18 or even 25. If someone is going to judge me over that, then I would rather not be in their program. I know the type of person I’m becoming. I know the type of father I’m becoming. That’s all that matters to me.

“Anybody who is willing to accept my wrongs when I was wrong and my rights when I was right, I’m ready to give them my all. But if it’s going to come down to something I did in high school, I can only control what I can control moving forward. That’s how I feel about it.”

Etienne:

”I’m a guy you don’t have to worry about. No distractions. No added things off the field. You get a consistent guy, a great guy who’s going to work hard on and off the field, not going to create any trouble for the team. No negative media to the team. You get a great guy who’s going to work hard and not provide distractions to the team.”

Smith:

“That’s just the person that I am and that’s how my parents are. Quiet people. Very humble and just hard working. They rubbed off on me a lot. It just made me into who I am today. That’s just me. That’s the only way I know how to be.”