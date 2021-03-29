Dolphins contingent at University of Miami and North Carolina Pro Days. What they’re seeing

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) runs the ball in the second quarter as University of Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch (23) and Bubba Bolden (21) give chase at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, December 12, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

We all know the Miami Dolphins are poised to take a pass-catcher with their first pick of the NFL draft, the No. 6 selection they now own after last week’s Twin Towering Trades. On Monday, the team was doing work to help set up the next couple of picks.

General manager Chris Grier led Miami’s three-man contingent on the campus of North Carolina for the Tar Heels Pro Day and coach Brian Flores led another three-man party -- the maximum per NFL rules -- at the University of Miami’s Pro Day.

So why is this important?

▪ Because one pass catcher might not be enough for the Dolphins in this draft.

▪ Because the Dolphins need a running back.

▪ Because the Dolphins need to address their pass rush.

So, in other words, every position the Dolphins need to address to field a good team in 2021 was on display at two different ACC pro days.

At North Carolina, the Dolphins are getting a chance to see running back Javonte Williams, receiver Dyami Brown, running back Michael Carter, receiver Dazz Newsome and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

And here are the 40-yard dash times each player ran for scouts, per a scout present:

Williams 4.58.

Carter 4.55.

Surratt 4.6.

Brown 4.4.

The irony is the time Carter posted was faster than Williams but not necessarily more impressive because he’s expected to measure somewhere in the 5-foot-8 and 199--pound range. So, lacking size, Carter was expected to be faster.

Williams didn’t exactly tear up the 40-yard dash, either. And some will see that as a disappointment in how it might compare to Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne or other top-tier running backs in this draft.

But Williams’ game is not necessarily about speed.

It’s more about violence.

“Javonte Williams, he’s a dynamic player,” NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. said on air Monday while reporting for the Tar Heels pro day. “I can see him being a No. 1 running back on any team. I believe there’s 10-plus coaches representing organizations so that lets you know how high on the ranking order, the pecking order, this guy’s on and the mean, vicious runner that he is.

“If you want to look at a tape, just go look at him play against Miami ... and go see him run over and through people. He led the nation with missed tackles.”

Williams is expected to weigh in at around 220 pounds and measure 5-foot-11.

And, yet, that 40-yard dash time might worry some couch scouts on social media or perhaps even some team.

Well, consider:

Aaron Jones, who both the Dolphins and their fans valued as a possible free agency addition a couple of weeks ago ran a 4.56 at his combine in 2017. And he’s lighter (by 12 pounds) and shorter (by two inches) than Williams.

Le’Veon Bell, a three-time 1,200-yard-plus rusher the Dolphins wanted to sign last year, ran a 4.6 at his Combine in 2013.

So the 40 by Williams is probably not a deal breaker.

(Fake GM Mando note: I’ve been on the Javonte Williams bandwagon for months. If the Dolphins don’t want to draft Harris at No. 18 overall, they can still probably get a bell cow running back in the second round as I show here).

About not drafting a running back with the second of two No. 1 picks ... The Dolphins might decide pass rush is a more urgent need to address with that second selection in the first round.

And that’s where the University of Miami Pro Day comes into play.

The Hurricanes boast both Jalaen Phillips and Gregory Rousseau as possibilities and that’s important to the Dolphins because it would be a little embarrassing to pass on guys who played collegiately in the same stadium and have them turn into big-time players in the NFL elsewhere.

Yes, Grier was at the Michigan Pro Day last week and saw defensive end Kwity Paye, who is also in the conversation at defensive end but, again, the Dolphins should have every bit of information on the local guys.

Phillips had some injury issues during his time at Miami.

Rousseau, who reminds me of former Hurricanes lineman Calais Campbell, opted out in 2020 so this will be the first good look Flores and scouts from the 31 other teams get at him.

Me? I don’t think both Rousseau and Phillips will be available at No. 18. It’s even probable neither will be there. It will depend on what happens the next few weeks, including this afternoon.

The Hurricanes Pro Day begins at 1 p.m.

NOTE: Come back for updates on how the players mentioned here measured and performed, plus other tidbits I gather from the day’s reporting.