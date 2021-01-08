Xavien Howard, Jason Sanders are All-Pros. Entire 2020 team (with votes) unveiled

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions, and kicker Jason Sanders, who was the AFC Special Teams player of the Month in October and November, were both named to The Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday.

Miami returner Jakeem Grant was the second-leading vote -getter behind All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski. Olszewski received 28 votes from the panel of 50 media members nationwide while Grant received 11.

Howard received 47 of 50 votes and was the leading vote-getter among cornerbacks. Sanders received 23 of 50 votes to beat out Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (11 votes) for first-team All Pro honors.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were unanimous choices for the All-Pro Team.

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from the media panel who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City’s record-setting Kelce.

The 2021 Associated Press All-Pro team and votes:

Offense

Quarterback (1 All-Pro)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 46; Josh Allen, Buffalo, 2; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 2.

Running Back (1 All-Pro)

Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 47; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 3.

Tight End (1 All-Pro)

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 50.

Wide Receiver (3 All-Pros)

Davante Adams, Green Bay, 49; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 48; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 24; DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 5; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, 1; DK Metcalf, Seattle, 1; Cole Beasley, Buffalo, 1.

Left Tackle (1 All-Pro)

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 26; Garett Bolles, Denver, 13; Trent Williams, San Francisco, 7; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 1; Eric Fisher, Kansas City, 1.

Right Tackle (1 All-Pro)

Jack Conklin, Cleveland, 18; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 11; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 10; Orlando Brown Jr., Baltimore, 5; Braden Smith, Indianapolis, 5; Daryl Williams, Buffalo, 1.

Left Guard (1 All-Pro)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 24; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 16; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 7; Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.

Right Guard (1 All-Pro)

Brandon Scherff, Washington, 23 1-2; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 10; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 8 1-2; Zack Martin, Dallas, 3; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 3; Nate Davis, Tennessee, 2.

Center (1 All-Pro)

Corey Linsley, Green Bay, 18; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 8; Frank Ragnow, Detroit, 8; Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 2; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; JC Tretter, Cleveland, 1; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 1; Erik McCoy, New Orleans, 1.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers (2 All-Pros)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 47; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 36; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 6; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 4; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans, 3; Haason Reddick, Arizona, 2; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 1; Cam Jordan, New Orleans, 1.

Interior Linemen (2 All-Pros)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 25; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 8; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 2; Leonard Williams, New York Giants, 2; Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay, 1; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 1; Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh, 1.

Linebackers (3 All-Pros)

Fred Warner, San Francisco, 39; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 35; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 18; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 16; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 14; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 3; Blake Martinez, New York Giants, 2; Myles Jack, Jacksonville, 1; Zach Cunningham, Houston, 1; Deion Jones, Atlanta, 1.

Cornerbacks (2 All-Pros)

Xavien Howard, Miami, 47; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 25; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 18; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 6; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 2; James Bradberry, New York Giants, 1; J.C. Jackson, New England, 1.

Safeties (2 All-Pros)

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 19; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 18; Budda Baker, Arizona, 18; Jamal Adams, Seattle, 14; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati, 8; Justin Simmons, Denver, 6; Adrian Amos, Green Bay, 6; John Johnson III, Los Angeles Rams, 4; Marcus Maye, New York Jets, 4; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 3.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker (1 All-Pro)

Jason Sanders, Miami, 23; Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 11; Younghoe Koo, Atlanta, 10; Jason Myers, Seattle, 4; Graham Gano, New York Giants, 1; Mason Crosby, Green Bay, 1.

Punter (1 All-Pro)

Jake Bailey, New England, 26; Jack Fox, Detroit, 12; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 9; Corey Bojorquez, Buffalo, 2; Tress Way, Washington, 1.

Kick Returner (1 All-Pro)

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 43; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 7.

Punt Returner (1 All-Pro)

Gunner Olszewski, New England, 28; Jakeem Grant, Miami, 11; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 6; Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh, 3; Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas, 1; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 1.

Special Teamer (1 All-Pro)

George Odum, Indianapolis, 28; Matthew Slater, New England, 7; Zeke Turner, Arizona, 4; Nick Bellore, Seattle 4; Justin Bethel, New England, 2; Dennis Gardeck, Arizona, 1; Gunner Olszewski, New England, 1; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Buffalo, 1.

Long Snapper (1 All-Pro)

Morgan Cox, Baltimore, 27; Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 8; Tyler Ott, Seattle, 7; Jon Weeks, Houston, 2; L.P. Ladouceur, Dallas, 2; Rick Lovato, Philadelphia, 1; Charley Hughlett, Cleveland, 1; Nick Sundberg, Washington, 1; J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 1.

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero is one of the 50 members who cast a ballot on the AP All-Pro team.