Former Dolphins great Zach Thomas dream comes true as Hall of Fame selects finalists

Zach Thomas says he never let himself dream it. But it happened anyway.

The 13-year NFL career.

The seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections.

And now a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Again.

Thomas was among the best to play his position for a Miami Dolphins franchise with a storied middle linebacker history. And that fact was made more clear Tuesday when Thomas joined 14 other NFL greats as modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s the second consecutive year Thomas advances to the finalist plateau in the Hall of Fame voting process.

“I am humbled to have my name again be among the finalists for consideration into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Thomas said. “Just being in the conversation, I feel like I won.

“Coming from a small town in Texas and getting this far is bigger than I ever allowed myself to dream. The game was my life for 28 years and I enjoyed every moment of it. If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The list of 15 modern-era finalists is comprised of six men who are finalists for the first time, including four first-year eligible players. Those are defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and cornerback/safety Charles Woodson.

Two other finalists — cornerback/safety Ronde Barber and linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. — have been eligible for the Hall of Fame previously, but this year made it as finalists for the first time.

Thomas leads a group of three linebackers, along with Matthews Jr. and Sam Mills of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, that will be considered for Hall of Fame induction.

The list of 15 finalists also includes:

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, defensive back LeRoy Butler, offensive lineman Alan Faneca, wide receiver Torry Holt, defensive back John Lynch, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, and wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

The 15 modern-era finalists will be considered for election when the Hall of Fame’s selection committee meets virtually January 19. The full committee will elect up to five modern-era players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.