Two Dolphins starters will be game-day decisions but there’s pessimism about their status

There really is no such thing as a game-time decision for injured NFL players because teams must declare their active players 90 minutes before game time. But the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will get as close as possible to a game-time decision on a couple of players before deciding their status for their game against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins will monitor left guard Ereck Flowers Sunday morning to see if he’s able to go on the sprained ankle he suffered on the 14th offensive play of the Cincinnati Bengals game two weeks ago. Flowers missed last week’s game against Kansas City and has been limited in practice most of the past two weeks.

But Flowers is hopeful he might be able to play on Sunday. Despite this there is serious pessimism from the team that Flowers can be mobile enough to play without a significant chance of re-injury.

So, yes, Flowers is listed as questionable and is definitely a game-day decision.

If Flowers cannot play, the Dolphins will likely once against insert veteran Jesse Davis into the offensive line.

The Dolphins were initially not expecting tight end Mike Gesicki to play on Sunday because of a right shoulder injury. And he missed Wednesday’s practice, which is the most important of the week for the offense.

But the tight end practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, according to the team, and has been pushing through treatment and rehabilitation sessions.

So Gesicki’s final status will also be determined Sunday morning although, again, him playing would be more pleasant surprise than solid expectation.

Because of the significant worry regarding Gesicki’s availability, the Dolphins on Saturday elevated tight end Chris Myarick to join the tight end corps should Gesicki not be active.

The Dolphins generally make three tight ends active for each game with Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen the top two at the position should Gesicki miss the game.

Two Dolphins receivers -- DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant -- also are nursing injuries that the team believes can be managed for the start of the game. So both Parker and Grant are hopeful of playing, barring a significant setback in warmups.

The Dolphins, nonetheless, added receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the 53-man roster should his services be necessary for this game.

The Dolphins listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game. The New England Patriots listed 14 players as questionable, but on Saturday downgraded running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Donte Moncrief to out.

The Patriots also activated reserve linebacker Shilique Calhoun from their injured reserve list on Saturday.