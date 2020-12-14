Dolphins fear tight end Mike Gesicki will miss playing time. Clarity on injury expected today

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 13, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins fear tight end Mike Gesicki will miss at least one game and possibly more and confirmation of that will come later today after a scheduled MRI to determine the extent of damage to his right shoulder, per a source.

Gesicki went out of Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter after he landed on his head and right shoulder following a catch along the right sideline.

Gesicki, who had five catches for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns, left the game as medical personnel held his right arm so as to not further damage what seemed like a dislocated or partially dislocated shoulder.

Following X-Rays and the MRI, doctors will determine if Gesicki suffered any sort of break or extensive ligament damage to his labrum.

If there is a complete ligament tear, Gesicki could require surgery to repair the labrum and that would mean a four-to-six month recovery and rehabilitation process.

If Gesicki suffered only a partial tear, he might avoid surgery at least for now and could miss between one and three weeks.

The best-case scenario means Gesicki will likely miss the Dolphins next game against the New England Patriots. If Gesicki takes longer to heal without surgery he could miss the remainder of the regular-season but return in time for a playoff game, should the Dolphins qualify for the postseason.

Gesicki leads all Miami tight ends with 44 catches for 602 yards. He leads all Dolphins receivers with six touchdown catches.

In Gesicki’s absence the Dolphins will have to fill the tight end void with reserves Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe. The team also could call on first-year player Chris Myarick, who is on the practice squad but was elevated for Sunday’s game, to serve in a reserve role.