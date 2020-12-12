Four Dolphins and two Bengals fined for conduct during game that included altercation

Six Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals were fined a total of $62,177 by the NFL Saturday as a result of the contentious game played Sunday that resulted in an on-field bench-clearing altercation and the ejection of six players, per a source.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who left the home sideline and went across the field to argue with coaches and players on the Cincinnati side of the field after punt returner Jakeem Grant was hit early for the second time in the game, was not named by the source among those fined.

DeVante Parker, who was ejected in the fourth quarter for taking up for teammate Jakeem Grant after the punt returner was hit early while trying to field a punt, was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness.

Mack Hollins, who similarly took up for Grant and was ejected after the same fourth-quarter punt incident, was fined $4,412 for unnecessary roughness. Hollins was also fined $4,412 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Christian Wilkins was fined $12,500 for unnecessary roughness.

Emmanuel Ogbah was fined 10,500 for unnecessary roughness.

Xavien Howard, who was ejected in the second quarter after taking a swing at Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd, was not fined.

The fourth quarter incident was the culmination of a game in which Mike Thomas, the Bengals gunner on punts, slammed into Grant twice and was penalized both times. The first time happened without incident.

The second hit on the 5-foot-7 Grant led to the altercation in which players on both teams, as well as Flores, left their benches.

For the Bengals, Thomas was fined $4,853 for unnecessary roughness.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness.

Boyd, who was ejected in the second quarter for taking a swing at Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, was not fined.

Bengals defensive back William Jackson, who was ejected after the fourth-quarter altercation, was not fined.

And Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams, who was also ejected after the second punt incident, was not fined but an appeal on his suspension was upheld.

Earlier this week, the NFL suspended Williams one game without pay for violation of the unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rule. Williams stepped on Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley when the Miami rookie was on the ground after a play with 58 second remaining in the first half.