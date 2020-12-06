Dolphins show up in the second half to beat Cincinnati. Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs

For a time during Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals it was if the teams were mirror images of one another.

The Dolphins and the Bengals were both unimpressive and unremarkable in the first half. Never mind that the Dolphins were making a push for the playoffs and the Bengals were mostly getting pushed around this year and their next milestone stop is the offseason.

And yet, the Bengals actually led the Dolphins 7-6 at halftime as both teams were plagued by big penalties, big mistakes, and big questions at quarterback.

And then something happened at halftime.

Maybe coach Brian Flores said something enlightening to his team or his coaches. But one team was different in the second half.

And so Dolphins 19, Bengals 7.

The Dolphins (8-4 now) employed an up-tempo and no-huddle approach to open the third quarter and throughout much of the second half as they moved the football consistently on three consecutive drives.

The defense, meanwhile, brought effective pressure on Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen. And eventually Allen left the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. (Yes, the Bengals miss rookie Joe Burrow).

So order restored.

Tagovailoa was at the epicenter of Dolphins awakened offense.

He struggled parts of the first half, completing 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards without a touchdown or turnover. It wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t good, even considering receiver Jakeem Grant dropped what might have been a long touchdown pass.

The offense simply had no life. No juice.

But after halftime, the unit seemed completely different. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, not a fan of no-huddle offense, went to it and the players responded.

Suddenly Tagovailoa was finding tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver DeVante Parker. Suddenly the Miami offense was moving.

Tagovailoa had more passing yards (137) the first 10 minutes of the third quarter than he had all of the first half.

He finished the game completing 26 of 39 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers represent career highs in attempts, completions and yards for Miami’s rookie making his fifth NFL start.

And because the offense was driving the football and extending time of possession and letting the Miami defense rest, Dolphins defenders also responded with consecutive three-and-out possessions the only two times the Bengals had the ball.

The two teams headed in different directions suddenly didn’t look like twins anymore.

For the sake of being complete, you should know why the first half was ugly.

▪ A penalty wiped out a Dolphins touchdown on a trick field goal play in which punt Matt Haack scored from two yards out.

▪ The dropped pass by Grant wiped out what might have been a long touchdown pass from Tagovailoa.

▪ And Xavien Howard got into a sideline tiff with Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd.

Boyd said something while knocking face masks with Howard. Howard swung at him. And Boyd swung back.

It was the ejection of the Dolphins best defensive player and most effective receiver on the day.

The Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs next week at Hard Rock Stadium. They must play well both halves to hope to beat the defending Super Bowl champions.