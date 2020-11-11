Preston Williams goes to IR because of injury suffered during TD celebration, video shows

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday morning that receiver Preston Williams is going on the injured reserve list because of a foot injury he suffered after catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The injury robs the Dolphins of a starter who led the team in yards per catch average (16.0) and touchdown receptions (4). So that’s unfortunate for the Dolphins.

But what’s frustrating for anyone familiar with this injury is that it didn’t have to happen.

Because it clearly happened during the celebration that came after that second-quarter touchdown against the Cardinals.

Video of the CBS Sports broadcast clearly shows that when Williams caught what would become his 9-yard touchdown, he leapt into the end zone as a Cardinals defender grabbed him by the lower leg around the foot.

Except the defender grabbed Williams by the left foot.

After that attempted tackle failed, Williams got up with no problem and began to dance his way across the end zone. So, no sign of injury.

But when he reached the quarter of the end zone closest to the Dolphins’ sideline, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins appeared to leave the bench area and jumped on Williams to join the celebration.

Immediately after that Williams began to clearly favor his right foot — the foot closest to Wilkins. And soon he began to limp noticeably and had to be helped to the Miami bench. Williams was eventually carted off the field and did not return to the game.

Injured reserve rules state Williams must miss a minimum of three games. He may miss more if he suffered a fracture.

All this ... over a celebration.

On Monday, Flores was asked about the injury occurring during the impromptu celebration with Wilkins. First he said the celebration didn’t cause the injury but later conceded he didn’t know.

“Honestly, when or how it happened — I don’t think that’s what happened,” Flores said. “How it happened? That’s not on the coach’s [film] copy, but it looked like it was during the play, based on what I saw. But I don’t know.

“Maybe it was somewhere else. Obviously some other people saw something else. I think the thing is that he suffered an injury and hopefully — look, he’ll do everything he can to get back and we’ll just evaluate it day to day and take it one day at a time.”

Williams’ day-to-day status on Monday is now a month-to-month status.

“It’s a big loss,” Flores said. “Preston has made a lot of plays for us over the first half of the season; but we’ve got guys who will step in. Jakeem [Grant] stepped in for him last week. Mack Hollins stepped in and had a big play. Kirk Merritt was up last week, played well in the kicking game, played a little bit offensively. And you mentioned Lynn Bowden Jr. So yeah, I think it’s kind of how we have to approach this.”

But, again, the Dolphins find themselves in this situation clearly because of a celebration when an enthusiastic 315-pound teammate joined in.

This kind of stuff is not unprecedented in Dolphins lore.

On Nov. 30, 1981 during a nationally telecast Monday Night Football game, receiver Duriel Harris caught a touchdown pass in the old Orange Bowl and jumped in the air, apparently to jazz up his spiking of the football.

He landed wrong and injured his knee.. He missed the remainder of the season.

So what’s the point here?

Celebrations are good. But 300-pound men jumping on 200-pound teammates should probably be addressed by Flores as unwise.

Because, as we can see, the unintended consequence can hurt the team.