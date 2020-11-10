Dolphins share three reasons Jason Sanders doing something no other NFL kicker doing

It’s somehow appropriate that kicker Jason Sanders plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Because the Dolphins are the only NFL franchise every to enjoy a perfect season. And Sanders is so far 100 percent on all his kicks this season.

So he’s, you know, perfect.

Sanders is in fact the NFL’s only kicker who has not missed at all during the 2020 season. He is 17-for-17 on his field goals and 21-for-21 on his extra points.

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell and Green Bay’s Mason Crosby are both 11-for-11 on field goals this season, but both have missed extra points.

So what gives?

How is it that a kicker who converted 76.7 percent of his field goals last year -- and yes, there were a few attempts from way, way, way out there -- is connecting on all of his attempts so far this year?

Enter Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman with his top three reasons for the current success:

1. Great cohesion and chemistry between long snapper Blake Ferguson, holder Matt Haack and Sanders.

“We’ve had a very clean operation with the snaps and the hold,” Crossman said. “Obviously when that [trio] is working very well, it seems like kickers in the past and Jason now, they’re really able to get a good, clean picture of what’s happening on the hit.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

2. Good rhythm.

“As we all know in whatever our chosen profession is, there’s times when you find that nice rhythm and things are going, and they’re going smoothly and things are clicking. That’s sort of where he is right now.”

3. Confidence.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Crossman said.

This, by the way, is a mid-season report card on Sanders. The Dolphins still have eight games to play.

But it should be noted the highest field goal percentage by any Miami kicker ever was posted by Jay Feely in 2007 and Cody Parkey in 2017 when both connected on 21 of 23 field goals for a 91.3 success percentage.