Miami Dolphins author a great game because they refuse to blink in face of adversity

You’re going to hear how great this game was because Tua Tagovailoa played very well and authored his first NFL fourth-quarter comeback.

You’re going to hear how great this game was because it was played in something of a playoff atmosphere and was a seesaw battle the Miami Dolphins ultimately won.

You’re going to hear how great this game was because the entire team contributed, with the Dolphins getting great work from the offense that scored 27 points, the defense that battled and added it’s second touchdown in as many games, and the special teams that had kicker Jason Sanders successfully launching field goals from the outer ring of Saturn.

But that’s not what made Sunday’s 34-31 victory for the Miami Dolphins so great.

All that stuff was important and noteworthy, sure.

But it was the battle, the fight, the grind the Dolphins showed during this one that made this game so notable and great for this franchise.

Because the Dolphins didn’t blink.

They succeeded in overcoming improbable odds and difficult circumstances and a tough opponent. And unlike a fleeting great performance by any individual player that may or not be repeated next week, this other stuff lasts.

It carries over.

Toughness and courage can become ingrained in a club’s culture and makeup.

And in the future when more difficult moments show themselves and longer odds present themselves, this team can reach into the memory of this success and be confident it can overcome.

Again.

“I think our guys dealt with a lot of adversity this week, these last couple of days especially,” coach Brian Flores said after the excitement. “I talked about our mental toughness last week, I think it showed up again today.”

The adversity was pretty clear on the Dolphins sideline throughout the day. Because Miami was without key contributing players and a handful of assistant coaches.

The Dolphins played this game minus defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterback coach Robby Brown, outside linebacker coach Austin Clark, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and offensive quality control Kolby Smith because all were forced to miss the game as part of the NFL’s most intensive Covid-19 protocols imposed on the team to date.

No, not all those coaches tested positive but all either tested positive or were in close contact with someone who did. The Dolphins also placed receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the Covid-19 reserve list a couple of days ago.

Did I mention the Dolphins also didn’t have their starting running back Myles Gaskin this game? Or their No. 2 running back Matt Breida? They’re injured. And then receiver Preston Williams apparently sprained his foot in the first half and didn’t return.

So the team was battling a potential Covid outbreak but also an obvious lack of bodies.

“It was a crazy week,” center Ted Karras said.

And the answer to that situation so indicative of life in 2020 on planet Earth?

Dolphins people stepped up.

Tight end George Godsey, a former quarterback at Georgia Tech and quarterback coach for the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, worked with Tagovailoa during the game. Flores said director of player development Kaleb Thornhill, a former linebacker at Michigan State, helped coach players as did assistant strength coaches.

“Our players stepped up, our coaches stepped up,” Flores said. “We had a lot of people step up.”

A lot of people such as DeVante Parker, who caught only two passes in the first half while Williams was still in the game, but added four more catches in the second half when Williams was missing.

A lot of people like defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who for the second consecutive game had a strip sack that a teammate (this time Shaq Lawson) returned for a touchdown.

“If that’s what it takes to win games, then I’m down to do it,” Ogbah said of his repeat performance.

A lot of people like, well, Tagovailoa.

With the Dolphins trailing 31-24, he authored a 10-play, 93-yard drive that showed big time grit. He attempted five passes that drive. He completed them all, including the 11-yard touchdown to receiver Mack Hollins.

Nails.

“We were able to get into a rhythm in our pass game,” Tagovailoa said. ”We came out with the intention that this was going to be a hard-fought game. And we played all four quarters, that’s for sure.”

It was more than a four-quarter performance for Tagovailoa. It was a grand improvement from last week when he struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in first NFL start.

“It was a lot better from the Rams game,” Tagovailoa said.

It was a lot better because Tagovailoa didn’t wilt after one rough outing. It was a lot better because he ran the ball when he needed important yards. It was a lot better because, well, he drove his team to scores the last two times Miami had the ball with the game hanging in the balance.

And afterward, everyone could see that suddenly a Dolphins team that struggled in similar situations earlier this season is capable of succeeding in the big moments.

“Early in the season we couldn’t finish in the fourth quarter,” Karras said. “And to be part of a fourth-quarter battle and win it and feel how it is to win those kind of games is really important going forward.”