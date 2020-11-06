Tua Tagovailoa needs improvement. These are the specific issues he must address

The first question we all had about Tua Tagovailoa was “when?” We wanted to know the timeline for the Dolphins’ new quarterback to make his debut. Now, the new question on everyone’s lips is “how?”

As in how good is the rookie going to be? And how long is it going to take?

The fact Tagovailoa wasn’t good in his first outing is moot now. It happened, but the Dolphins won anyway. Moving on.

The more important issue is how long (if at all) before Tagovailoa begins looking more like the No. 5 overall selection? How long (if at all) before he begins shredding opposing defenses in the NFL like he did at the University of Alabama?

And how exactly is that going to happen?

No one knows. But everyone is optimistic.

“I think he’ll start to get better in bigger jumps as we go forward,” offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said this week, “because the more he sees, the more he understands, the more feel he gets with the receivers, and I think he’ll get better and better.

“He just needs to play. He’s got a lot of talent so I’m anxious to see what steps he’s going to take this week.”

This week the Dolphins play the Arizona Cardinals. And, yes, they’re trying to win their fourth consecutive game, which is a big deal.

But if winning is Job One, right behind that is seeing improvement from Tagovailoa.

“I think there’s room for improvement every day for me,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel like I’m getting more comfortable in the huddle, talking to the guys, getting the plays out and kind of seeing where everyone needs to go.

“I think the biggest thing for me is pocket presence --- being able to just step up into what feels like pressure and then also just making the throws that I need, to give the receivers good run after catch.”

Improving all of that is going to make Tagovailoa better.

But is that improvement possible? Are the specifics of what is necessary for improvement present among Tagovailoa’s gifts?

That’s the key.

So let’s unlock the problem:

Gailey and the entire Earth believe the more Tagovailoa plays, the better he’ll get. That’s the case with most young quarterbacks and, arguably, with most players at any position.

“One, they start to see defenses better; and two, the game starts to slow down for them because it’s at a hectic pace the first time you go out there,” Gailey said. “Then the game starts to slow down the more you play.”

That’s good. But the truth is not all experienced players are good. Not all experienced quarterbacks play at an amazing level.

Experience will allow Tagovailoa to react more quickly. Once he understands the offense better and is much better at recognizing what the defense is doing, both before the snap and afterward, he will begin to process the game better.

But that will carry him -- or anyone -- only so far.

There’s more to being an elite NFL quarterback than being experienced.

So this is where serious questions about Tagovailoa will remain until he shows everyone he’s got those issues beyond experience handled.

The issues?

Mobility:

As the NFL has transitioned to more of a college style game, the number of pocket quarterbacks has dwindled. And even the pocket quarterbacks who remain -- such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers -- are adept at moving around within the pocket to avoid the pass rush and give their receivers time to get open.

Last week, Tagovailoa’s movement within the pocket was not very good. He didn’t step up with authority. You’ve already read he wants to address his “pocket presence.”

Beyond being able to avoid the pass rush in a contained area, there’s also a question whether Tagovailoa will be able to hurt defenses “with his feet” by running the football.

NFL people increasingly want quarterbacks who can hurt defenses even when the called pass play breaks down. They want quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and others who can consistently turn a failed pass play into a positive overall play because they escaped and ran for 5, 10, or maybe 15 yards.

Tagovailoa had a 2-yard run last week so we’ve yet to see whether he can escape and hurt the defense.

Next is arm talent:

Tagovailoa has a good arm. He doesn’t have a great arm.

That didn’t hinder him at Alabama. And his arm was more than good enough to allow him to deliver that 3-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker in a very small window last week.

But can he do the same on deep out routes?

Can he deliver 35- or 40-yard throws with such velocity and placement that defenders cannot react to the football in time? We didn’t see that last week so that question remains.

And finally there is the need to see if Tagovailoa’s size creates any durability problem:

At Alabama, where the disparity of talent between the Crimson Tide’s receivers and opposing defensive backs was so enormous, Tagovailoa could sometimes simply pitch the football on a quick slant or screen and those routinely turned into big plays.

Professional quarterbacks don’t regularly have that advantage so they have to stand in the pocket and sometimes go through a progression to eventually find an open receiver. That takes time. And courage. And the ability to withstand punishment.

Tagovailoa’s courage is not in question.

His long-term ability to withstand punishment is.

Tagovailoa is 6-foot and 217 pounds, which is smallish for an NFL quarterback so there remain questions about whether he can be durable.

Those questions existed when the Dolphins drafted him. And they’ll remain until he puts together a significant string of starts without any injury drama.

The Dolphins are clearly comfortable this won’t be an issue. But there are more than a couple of doubters around the NFL on this issue.

Somebody is going to be right. Somebody is going to be wrong.

And however these three issues -- mobility, arm talent, durability -- play out will determine if Tua Tagovailoa eventually develops into an elite quarterback.