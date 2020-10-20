New details on Tua Tagovailoa’s rise to Dolphins starter. And two important questions

Let’s begin by answering the questions we have answers for, shall we?

This is easier because there are certain things we know as facts but a ton of stuff that has not yet been uncovered because as I write this, Tua Tagovailoa has confirmed he is the new Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, sources have confirmed the move, but the Miami Dolphins themselves are the last people on Earth to utter a word on the matter.

One supposes even coach Brian Flores will join the news confirmation party when he speaks to reporters Wednesday morning.

Until then what we know, and then some questions about this whole interesting event:

We know the Dolphins have very little concern the move from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to the rookie Tagovailoa will upset the locker room in any significant way.

I am told by a club source that the Dolphins are certain the switch won’t rock the locker room because players respect Tagovailoa. So no one who will speak publicly sees this as giving up on the chance to win games in 2020.

Yes, there are some players who are huge Fitzpatrick guys. Tight end Mike Gesicki comes to mind.

But the Dolphins believe when those guys see Fitzpatrick fall in line behind Tagovailoa, they will all fall in line behind Tagovailoa. So no problem at this stage.

I am told by another source the Dolphins realize Tagovailoa is not the quarterback Fitzpatrick is at this time. To argue otherwise would be intellectually disingenuous.

Fitzpatrick has a decade-and-a-half of experience that Tagovailoa simply does not have. So Fitzpatrick recognizes defenses faster, he knows the Miami offense better, all that.

But the same source tells me the Dolphins believe Tagovailoa is more physically talented and has a much higher ceiling based on tangible stuff they’ve seen from him in practice. He’s improved the past six weeks of this regular season. And the improvement is both physical and mental, I’m told.

The fact Tagovailoa played five snaps against the New York Jets and looked the part also seemed to help his cause. And, yes, the Dolphins could glean something from those limited snaps.

“Oh gosh, yes,” offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “You go out there and you look at it, and he got it under duress, and made an accurate throw. Then he sat in the pocket on third down and made a throw for a first down. Those are positives. Those are real positives. For a guy that hadn’t played a snap, those are real positive.”

One more thing: The Dolphins’ offensive line is solid now. Even as the unit nurses the temporary loss of left tackle Austin Jackson, the Dolphins are not falling apart up front. Gailey said the communication in pass protection has been good. Fitzpatrick has not been running for his life to make a play.

So the Dolphins are confident they are not exposing Tagovailoa to a disastrous amount of hits.

Plus, the offense Miami is going to run with Tagovailoa will endeavor to get the ball out quickly. Lots of quick slants. Some screens, some roll outs to get him away from pressure. Anything to keep Tagovailoa from getting hit too often.

That’s it. That much is known.

So what do we not know?

▪ Did owner Stephen Ross persuade coach Brian Flores to play Tagovailoa?

This is a yes or no question that requires an answer because Flores has been adamant about Fitzpatrick remaining his starter. When I called for the Dolphins to make the move from Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa on Oct. 5, Flores was steadfast.

“Look,” Flores said on Oct. 6, “the honest thing from me is if he was my kid and he had a serious injury like [the hip injury Tagovailoa had in November of 2019], I wouldn’t want his coach to be in a rush to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that.”

Flores did not bench Fitzpatrick after the QB’s stinker against Seattle and didn’t even play Tagovailoa at the end of a 43-17 whipping of San Francisco.

But he changed course last Sunday and played Tagovailoa in mop-up duty in a victory over the Jets. And now the dramatic about-face in that Flores is benching Fitzpatrick in the middle of a two-game win streak.

So, yes, the circumstances raise eyebrows that perhaps the coach’s dramatic shift was suggested from a higher authority.

Next ...

▪ Do the Dolphins believe Tagovailoa is going to be good?

Another yes or no question. And the easy answer is, “yes.” Otherwise, why the heck did they draft him?

But I want to hear it from the team, from Flores.

If the head coach cannot say unequivocally that his new starting quarterback is going to be good, why did he make the change?

And, granted, everyone expects there will be potholes in the road for young Tagovailoa. No one is demanding Dan Marino II.

But, similarly, no one is wanting John Beck II.

Tagovailoa might have some rookie struggles but there needs to be a good if not equal amount of reasons to feel he’s the right guy once he gets more experience. So is that what the Dolphins see on the horizon?

Not a tough question. Or it shouldn’t be.