A season saver? Suddenly the outlook for a team on the brink turns rosy

Season saved? Well, if there’s going to be a day when the winds shift in the Miami Dolphins direction in 2020, this incredible, clear skies Sunday is definitely a top candidate on that list.

Because everything the Dolphins did and everything they saw done, even if not necessarily by them, was to their benefit. Everything served the idea that really good things can still be salvaged out of a season that only one day before was threatening to slip off a cliff.

From coaching decisions that included blitzing more than usual on defense to finally taking deep shot down the field on offense, the Dolphins profited. From NFL scheduling decisions that changed Miami’s opponent next week and the date of its bye, the Dolphins found potential advantages.

Everything that happened had a good-news narrative to it.

So if you think this stirring 43-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers was the high point, it might be premature to count on that. Because the win was indeed fulfilling.

But it also could be the start of something rather than the successful end of a game week.

It’s “right at the top,” coach Brian Flores said of this game when asked where the victory ranks among the 21 games he’s coached the Dolphins.

“Offensively, defensively and the kicking game we started fast. Brought great energy. So, I think it ranks right at the top.”

The Dolphins definitely started fast.

That was a 47-yard completion from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Preston Williams on Miami’s first offensive play of the game. And it led to a touchdown on Miami’s first possession by a team that struggled to get in the end zone last week.

Then the Dolphins scored another touchdown on their second possession. And three the first four times they had the football.

The Dolphins climbed all over their hosts in taking a 30-7 lead at one point. The game seemed over by the third quarter.

“Evaluating a few games before that, we haven’t taken enough shots down the field,” Fitzpatrick said afterward. “It was a big part of today’s game plan.”

The early success was nice. It helped.

“Having that feeling of confidence early and knowing we’re going to play well, that really helps out especially with some of the youth and inexperience we have on our team,” Fitzpatrick said.

Except there was more to this blowout victory than simply early success. The Dolphins had success early taking a lead, success in the middle of the game extending the lead, and success late holding the lead.

In other words, Miami dominated the defending NFC champions.

Fitzpatrick led the charge, completing 22 of 28 passes for 350 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. This was his best game this season and it followed what might have been his most disappointing game last week after which there were calls (at least by me) for his benching.

“Playing quarterback in this league is hard,” Fitzpatrick said afterward. “And after 16 years, I still can’t figure it out ... I couldn’t wait to get back out there on the field and the fact Flo has as much confidence in me as he does, that really helps me.”

It also helped Fitzpatrick that the defense not only shut down the San Francisco offense but made a statement by blitzing an obviously immobile Jimmy Garoppolo, who was returning but not quite back from a high ankle sprain.

The Miami defense came from all angles with previously unseen ferocity in collecting three sacks of Garoppolo in the first half.

“Different looks. That’s really all it was,” linebacker Jerome Baker said, explaining what the Dolphins did differently. “Guys just lined up in different spots ... Sometimes the coaches didn’t tell us, we just did it.”

That was enough for San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, so he benched his starter in the second half. But it didn’t help.

The Dolphins continued blitzing and collected three more second-half sacks of substitute quarterback C.J. Beathard.

“On the first drive going three-and-out that’s a big deal because we haven’t started fast as a defense in any games except maybe one and that was the Jacksonville game,” safety Bobby McCain said. “So starting fast was big.”

That was big for the defense. So was the return of veteran cornerback Bryon Jones. So was mixing the coverages that helped lead to interceptions by McCain and Xavien Howard.

Jones didn’t seen a ton of action out there, by the way. And that’s a good thing because it meant the opposing quarterback wasn’t picking apart that side of the field, as they had the previous couple of weeks against rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Igbinoghene only played on special teams on Sunday. But he played more than any other Miami first-round pick because neither quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nor left tackle Austin Jackson, who is on injured reserve, played.

Guess what?

No problems.

The Dolphins filled Jackson’s vacancy by moving right tackle Jesse Davis to left tackle. And they gave second-round pick Robert Hunt his first career start, asking him to lock down the right tackle spot.

Hunt said he found out he was starting on Saturday.

“I didn’t feel any pressure,” he said. “I’ve been preparing, we’ve all been preparing and I was ready for the opportunity. It was a last minute kind of deal.”

Hunt said he “talked to God all day, every day” leading to this start. God apparently listened because Hunt was not in any way a problem.

So what does this all mean?

Well, the NFL on Sunday morning changed the Dolphins’ schedule and changed next week’s game at the Denver Broncos to a home game against the winless New York Jets. That will be followed by a bye the following week.

So, amazingly, the team that was staring at two possible consecutive road losses when Sunday dawned might be 3-3 and enjoying a bye in Week 7.

All added it sounds like an opportunity to turn the Dolphins 2020 season toward something really good. It sounds like an offer to save the season.