Quickie reaction: Dolphins learn hard lesson about difference between TDs and FGs

Touchdowns are better than field goals.

It seems obvious, right?

Well, the Miami Dolphins could use the reminder because that’s not how they operated Sunday in a 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins kicked five field goals. They did this on five consecutive drives.

And, not to disparage field goals or Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders doing fine work, but that isn’t good enough. Because while the Dolphins were settling for the treys, the Seahawks answered with touchdowns.

The field goals, by the way, is fine to keep things close. And the Dolphins did that.

They trailed only 10-9 just before halftime. They trailed only 17-15 in the fourth quarter.

But the decision to get within two points was, well, curious.

The Dolphins trailed 17-12 and marched all the way to the Seattle 9 yard line, where they faced a third-and-3 situation.

Myles Gaskin lost two yards on third down and despite the call to run the football on third down and the obvious need for a touchdown, coach Brian Flores opted for a 29-yard field goal.

How’d that work out?

It didn’t.

Because there are no moral victories for staying close in the NFL. There are no plaudits for covering.

So the sting of that decision was felt when the Seahawks answered with a touchdown on their very next drive. And then they got another touchdown after a Shaquil Griffin interception led to another score.

Yes, the Dolphins finally got their lone touchdown of the game inside of 2 minutes.

But that was simply dressing up a loss to make it look better.

Credit where it is due: A couple of Miami’s scoring drives went 10 plays, which kept Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson on the bench. One went nine plays, which kept Russell Wilson on the bench. One in the fourth quarter lasted 17 plays during which Wilson could be seen on his sideline starting and completing War and Peace.

And still the Dolphins trailed, 17-15 with 8:31 to play.

So close. Yet so far.

It didn’t seemingly have to be that way because the Dolphins made key mistakes that turned into big plays for Seattle.

With 24 seconds to play before halftime, the Dolphins defense imploded.

The Seahawks, hoping for an improbable field goal, faced a first-and-10 from their own 36 yard line with 19 seconds to play. So Wilson sent David Moore deep and another receiver short on a curl-in route.

Well, rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene apparently believed the ball was being thrown short so he covered the curl. And safety Jamal Perry covered the curl.

And no one covered Moore deep. So he caught a 57-yard pass over the top of Miami’s prevent defense.

The Dolphins had a moment like this in their victory over Jacksonville their last game. In that game, quarterback Gardner Minshew overthrew an open target.

Russell Wilson is not Gardner Minshew. So he connected with Moore to make Miami pay for the blown coverage. And then completed a four-yard pass to tight end Greg Olsen and then a three-yard touchdown pass to Travis Homer.

The Seahawks covered 75 yards in 21 seconds to take a 17-9 lead.

And here’s the question: Why is this still happening?

No, not the Seahawks driving and scoring on defense. I mean, why is the issue that showed itself against the Jaguars -- although it did not cost Miami then --happening for a second consecutive game?

Igbinoghene later gave up another touchdown pass. This time he was step-for-step with Moore. But the Seattle receiver still beat him for the scoring catch.

Tough afternoon for the rookie.