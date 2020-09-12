The Miami Dolphins value leadership. What team’s captains are saying about being leaders

The Miami Dolphins selected their captains earlier this week and if you’re like me, that seems like a nice thing and all, but do the selections affect the course of a season? The 2007 Dolphins had captains. Last year’s team had captains, I think.

How’d those seasons go?

Except listening to these guys talk about what being selected a captain means to them, it reminds that leadership is important in the success of a team. And because coach Brian Flores places such value on leadership, as most coaches do, this bears attention.

The leaders any team selects says something about that team’s insides -- its culture, its grit, its ability to overcome adversity.

So I decided to pay closer attention to this vote of the team’s players on their captains and share with you what some of those team leaders believe the post means to them.

First the list of Miami Dolphins 2020 captains:

Dolphins captians as voted by players:



OFFENSE ... Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ted Karras, Jesse Davis.



DEFENSE ... Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Bobby McCain.



SPECIAL TEAMS ... Kavon Frazier, Clayton Fejedelem, — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 7, 2020

Interesting that three of Miami captains -- Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts -- came from the New England Patriots this year. Coach Brian Flores, who also came from the New England Patriots, addressed that:

“It says a lot about those three,” Flores told New England writers during a conference call. “You guys know those three, but we also have five other guys who were named captain. We had a handful of other guys who also had some votes for captain.

“I don’t want to put too much on those three guys. They were three of 10 or 11 guys who got votes. They’ve come in, they’ve worked hard, they’ve competed. Obviously there is some familiarity with the system defensively. But Ted came in and learned the new system offensively pretty quickly.

“We want leadership from everyone on the team – players, coaches, equipment, trainers, strength and conditioning, media. That’s really what you want. I think we’re building towards that. We’re not there yet, but those guys bring a lot of that – whether it’s Kyle, whether it’s Bobby McCain, whether it’s (Davon) Godchaux, whether it’s Jerome Baker. I think we have some guys who are building towards that and I think the guys we brought in just add to it.”

And now, let’s hear from those players on what being a team captain represents to them personally:

DEFENSE:

Bobby McCain: “Honestly, it’s my honor. It’s my privilege to be a captain and especially to lead these guys. Just knowing that they trust me, they have my back, I have their back; that’s big for me. That’s big for the team. There’s seven other captains – a couple of new guys – and they’re all good leaders. They’re all good veterans. They’ve all played in the league and they understand that at the end of the day, we’ve all got one end goal and that’s to win football games. If we do that – our end goal is to win football games, that’s all I’m going to say about that one.”

Kyle Van Noy: The linebacker did a zoom conference with reporters this week and was not asked what being a captain means to him. But Flores spoke about Van Noy this week:

“I think Kyle’s history with me and history with the defense has been helpful,” the coach said. “I think I would say in a lot of ways because he and I have been together so long, it’s good for other guys to hear that I haven’t changed. I coach guys hard. I’m demanding. I’m still that way and I’m going to be that way, so I think for a lot of guys when Kyle says, ‘Yup, he’s losing it, but he’ll get back here. Give him five minutes.’ I think that part of it has been good.”

Elandon Roberts: “Just to be elected by yours peers – your teammates – and stuff like that, especially coming to a new city, a new coach and stuff like that; it was great, man. Every day I’m going to try to be the best me, like I said earlier in the year for the guys and stuff like that, and the best teammate on and off the field.”

OFFENSE:

Ryan Fitzpatrick: He was not asked his feeling about being a captain during his zoom call with reporters. But Flores spoke Fitzpatrick this week and his words outline why the quarterback got one of the spots.

“Fitz embodies everything we’re looking for in a Dolphin,” Flores said. “He loves to play. He’s competitive. You can feel his energy on the field in practice and games. He’s got leadership. Guys gravitate to him and follow him. I think that’s kind of why he’s had success throughout his entire career.”

Jesse Davis: Davis was not asked what being a captain means to him.

Ted Karras: “It was a distinct honor and I’m very honored that my peers thought of me that way and it puts even more pressure on I want to do everything right. Obviously I was trying to do that anyway, but I want to do my very best for this team so that we can put our best season out there. As an elected leader I’m very excited about this upcoming campaign.”

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Neither Kavon Frazier and Clayton Fejedelem were available via zoom this week.