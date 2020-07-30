Dolphins starting QB choice won’t mean what everyone expects from such a big decision

Now that coach Brian Flores has confirmed what this space reported days ago in that the Miami Dolphins will be conducting a quarterback competition during this training camp to determine their starter, the details of this competition need examining.

And some of those details are eyebrow raising.

This training camp competition between incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa and third-year veteran Josh Rosen will not decide the Dolphins 2020 starting quarterback, according to a source familiar with the Dolphins thinking.

The Dolphins coaching staff is taking this “one day at a time,” I’m told. And they are going to allow themselves room to change course if and when they think it is warranted.

So this competition you will be reading so much about is actually to determine the starting quarterback for the regular-season opener. That’s it for now.

That’s how far I have been told some folks with say are ready to go at this stage.

Beyond that?

It might be a month-to-month or even week-to-week decision, depending on how proficient the starter is in games and practice, and how proficient the backup is in practices or perhaps whatever duty he gets in a game.

So the Dolphins are not picking their QB of the future this camp. They are picking their QB of right now. And the guy right now might not be the same guy a little later.

I can see this. I understand this.

Because it makes sense if, say, Fitzpatrick competes like the dickens during training camp (which he will) and knows his stuff in meetings (which he will), and everything else is equal, then he would be the logical choice to start in the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 13.

But, as happened last year, what if the plans go sideways soon after?

What if the Miami offense doesn’t come out of the gates like a steer in a rodeo?

The coaching staff might wish to make a change at some point. Because remember, this isn’t 2019. This team isn’t about waiting on a promising future draft anymore. It’s about winning as much as possible this season.

So then, perhaps, a quarterback change would be warranted.

And, yes, there might be other factors that determine the team’s decision on the starting QB. The offensive line play is a factor because no one wants to expose Tagovailoa, who was injured multiple times at Alabama the last couple of seasons, to an NFL pass rush behind a struggling offensive line.

But if the line improves, as might be expected, coaches might then be more willing to insert a rookie that is expected to be the franchise anchor with confidence he’s got a chance to succeed.

So what will this grand training camp quarterback competition look like for the Dolphins?

Well, like everything else in 2020, it will be strange.

The process of picking an opening game starter is fraught with room for error because coaches won’t be allowed to have a complete picture of all the players involved.

Why?

The Dolphins planned to hold several days of dual practices against the Atlanta Falcons this training camp. Last year, the Dolphins did this against Tampa Bay. But this year’s plans were tossed when the NFL mandated teams stay home during camp. So no dual practices or a scrimmage against an opposing team.

The NFL also shut down the preseason. So no live action against an opposing team.

This year’s camp is also limited to 14 padded practices, which obviously is fewer than in years past.

To recap: Dolphins coaches will be picking their opening-game starting quarterback without seeing any of the three candidates throw a pass in preseason, throw a pass against somebody else’s defense, or throw as many passes in practices as most years.

Awesome!

This is where I remind you those things which will be missing this summer can matter.

Please recall that in 2005, Nick Saban was trying to choose between Gus Frerotte and A.J. Feeley as the starter. And both performed about the same in practices and the first four preseason games.

But in the fifth preseason game, Feeley was handed the reins of the offense and he drove the unit into a ditch. He completed 4 of 17 passes for 56 yards. He threw an interception that was returned 51 yards for a TD.

Saban not only had his starter in Frerotte, he traded Feeley mere days later.

Recall also that in 2012 new coach Joe Philbin needed to decide on either rookie Ryan Tannehill or incumbent Matt Moore as his starter. And both players performed similarly in practice.

But in preseason games, Moore bombed.

While Tannehill managed to complete only 52.6 percent of his preseason throws, Moore connected on 39.2 percent. He threw two interceptions without a touchdown. His quarterback rating was 37.5.

And that’s why Philbin selected Tannehill to start.

None of this means this coaching staff will make the wrong decision on a starting quarterback. It does mean that decision will come from a limited set of facts.

And, I suppose, that’s another good reason the Dolphins’ decision on a starting quarterback will be more a snapshot in time for the opener rather than a grand proclamation for an entire season.