Coach Don Shula honored by U.S. Senate resolution, joins U.S. Congressional Record

Coach of the perfect season, Don Shula with quarterback Bob Griese during halftime ceremony celebrating the undefeated 1972 team as the Miami Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Coach of the perfect season, Don Shula with quarterback Bob Griese during halftime ceremony celebrating the undefeated 1972 team as the Miami Dolphins host the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

The United States Senate has been back in session for a couple of weeks now while the House of Representatives has failed to return to work in Washington. And while that time in session has generally been used on important legislative matters, the death of former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula caught the body’s attention last week.

Florida Republican senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Maryland Democrat congressman Ben Cardin jointly introduced Senate Resolution 573 on May 13, honoring the life of former Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

The resolution reads as follows:

RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievement of Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Donald Francis Shula and expressing condolences to his family on his passing.

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) recognizes the life and achievements of Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Donald Francis Shula (referred to in this resolution as “Coach Shula”);

(2) expresses condolences to the family of Coach Shula on his passing; and

(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to --

(A) the family of Coach Shula; and

(B) the Miami Dolphins.

Rubio asked unanimous consent that the resolution be agreed to, the preamble be agreed to, and the motions to reconsider be considered made and laid upon the table with no intervening action or debate.

Without objection, the presiding officer so ordered.

The resolution was agreed to. The preamble was agreed to.

And the resolution, with its preamble, was printed in the May 13, 2020 Congressional Record under ‘‘Submitted Resolutions.’’

