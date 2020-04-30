Taco Charlton time with the Miami Dolphins comes to an end: The reasons he’s gone

The Miami Dolphins are releasing defensive end Taco Charlton, according to a source close to the player.

Charlton was told of the team’s intention to release him earlier Thursday, according to the source.

Update: The Dolphins announced they released Charlton.

Charlton, a 2017 first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins last season after the Cowboys released him. He contributed five sacks for the team but was a healthy scratch three of the final four games of the season.

During that time, club sources complained Charlton’s attitude was not what the Dolphins had hoped.

The Dolphins signed two defensive ends — Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson — during the NFL’s unrestricted free agency period. They also selected a defensive end in Jason Strowbridge during the NFL draft.