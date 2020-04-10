Trent Dilfer corrects record on saying Tua throws better than Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers

Tua Tagovailoa (13) of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa remains under consideration for the Miami Dolphins in this month’s NLF Draft. TNS

There was this eyebrow raising read in the Washington Post late Thursday in which Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, who is coaching former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through the draft process, made an intriguing comparison.

“If [Tagovailao] would have never gotten hurt there would have been no discussion about who the best player in the draft is,” Dilfer was quoted as saying in the Post. “He throws the football better than anyone throws the football. He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino. Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player.”

So better than Rodgers?

Better than Marino?

I honestly don’t see it. I don’t see the congruence much less the comparison that gives young Tua a nod over one Pro Football Hall of Famer and a likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer. But, hey, this is America and we respect everyone’s right to an opinion.

Having said that, I asked Dilfer directly on Twitter to please explain what he meant.

And Dilfer kindly responded by asking me to email him my phone number to have a conversation.

And I did.

But my phone has not rung.

Dilfer later answered on Twitter ...

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Two comments to Les got combined into one. I said he throws it “as well as AR and DM” I never said better (that would be crazy talk). I said he throws it BETTER than AR did at THIS STAGE of their development. Thx for asking — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) April 10, 2020

So Dilfer believes he was misquoted. And his answer here makes it clear Dilfer does not think Tagovailoa throws it better than Dan Marino or Aaron Rodgers, “because that would be crazy.”

But he said he believes Tagovailoa throws it as well as Rodgers and Marino at the same stage in their development.

Frankly, I don’t recall how Marino threw it coming out of Pitt in 1983 but his release was unmatched in the history of the NFL -- except maybe a young Joe Namath -- and no one has come close.

What the ball does afterward, it’s velocity, so forth, that’s debatable, I guess.

I’m also not expert enough to tell you about Rodgers coming out of California in 2005. I do know he didn’t play for much of three seasons as the Green Bay Packers cycled through the final years of Brett Favre. And the Packers worked diligently with Rodgers on his footwork, arm angle, etc., during that time.

So it’s entirely possible Tagovailoa at this stage is as good as Rodgers was early on. And it’s possible he’s in the same league as 1983 Marino, although I’m not quite sold on that.

Regardless, Dilfer has taken some heat on social media for something he contends he didn’t say. It’s heat that he obviously doesn’t deserve based on what he’s saying now.

So move on, friends. It’s Good Friday. I say let it go.

Love your neighbor. Hug your family. Bless you all.