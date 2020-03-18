Miami Dolphins keep eyes on the prize. But there is a rival who intends to take it

Even before the league year officially opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the NFL provided its fans with lots of stirring quarterback news...

Ryan Tannehill cashing in with the Titans.

Teddy Bridgewater headed to Carolina.

Cam Newton being available in trade.

Nick Foles being traded to Chicago.

Philip Rivers going to Indianapolis.

And, oh yeah, Tom Brady moving to Tampa Bay.

That’s a lot of big news involving the sport’s most important position and players. But something’s missing.

Something is wrong.

Where’s the news about the Los Angeles Chargers landing a quarterback better than Tyrod Taylor?

It’s strange that amid much breaking news, I’m writing about what hasn’t happened, but the truth is what hasn’t happened is supremely important to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been very busy in free agency. They’ve agreed to terms with more free agents than anyone. They’ve paid more than anyone.

The Dolphins have been free agency central the past couple of days.

But think of that as simply the shiny object being held before you with one hand while the real prize is in the other hand behind the team’s back. And the real prize is a franchise quarterback.

That’s the prize this offseason, folks. Don’t forget that.

The Dolphins haven’t forgotten. They know. They’re making moves and spending money but people within the organization remain focused on the goal of drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins want to trade up to grab Joe Burrow with the first overall selection, if possible. They will make that attempt.

But, failing that, they will decide between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

And it’s that Tagovailoa or Herbert choice that is being threatened now.

Because the Chargers, those clever devils, also have designs on one of those two guys. And holding the No. 6 overall selection in the first round, only one slot behind Miami, the Chargers are no doubt studying ways to jump Miami.

And how do I know this?

Well, I don’t. Not for certain, anyway. I freely admit no Chargers source has whispered this information to me.

But I have eyes. And they tell me quite clearly that the Los Angeles Chargers are playing coy, acting as if Taylor is their guy, when he’s clearly not.

Taylor is instead their guy right now. But when the draft comes around, that team is going to be quarterback shopping.

No, quarterback hunting.

That team is going to try to get the best quarterback prospect not named Burrow. And that puts their intentions in direct competition with Miami’s intentions.

The Los Angeles Chargers this free agency period have outed themselves as the team most eager and capable of taking Miami’s prize.

Consider what the Chargers have done:

Move 1: They got rid of Rivers after 16 seasons.

Meaning: They need a franchise quarterback.

Move 2: They offered Brady a contract.

Meaning: They wanted Brady as their new franchise quarterback.

Move 3-4: They upgraded the offensive line by trading for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner. The team then agreed to sign right tackle Bryan Bulaga. The team also hired new offensive line coach James Campen.

Meaning: The Chargers are setting up their offensive line for their franchise quarterback.

Move 5: They failed to land Brady.

Meaning: They still need a franchise quarterback and the draft is their next step in trying to fill that need.

That may not worry Dolphins fans initially. The Dolphins have more resources to throw at a trade than the Chargers. Miami currently has 14 draft picks to seven for Los Angeles.

But it’s unwise to assume a team can’t vault past Miami simply because it has fewer picks. No telling what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco might consider to get past Miami.

So this begs vigilance.

And I know what some of you are thinking: Big deal. If the Chargers move ahead. The Dolphins will simply draft the quarterback prospect left over after that trade -- either Herbert or Tagovailoa or maybe even wait for Jordan Love.

Some of you may even believe having Ryan Fitzpatrick as Miami’s starter without a rookie is fine.

To those of you, I say stop drinking the Fitz Kool-Aid. There are things he is and is not. He’s a good guy and a leader and a tireless worker.

But he’s not a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins must have a body in camp in 2020 who has the potential to be that guy and it is not Fitz.

And as for accepting the leftover if the Chargers leap ahead of the Dolphins that’s just not how any competitor would view the threat. I guarantee you that’s not how the Dolphins view the threat.