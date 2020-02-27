Dolphins enjoy a good year to pick a first-round offensive tackle. Here’s part of the plan

The Miami Dolphins will meet with multiple offensive lineman at the NFL Combine on Thursday. And that suggests the team has seen what has been a frustrating fact about the club for years:

The offensive line needs help.

The Dolphins are paying extra attention to the offensive tackle position because they have a significant need there that was multiplied when Miami traded away Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans for what turned out to be the 26th overall selection in this year’s draft as well as a first-rounder next year.

Tunsil, by the way, was selected to the Pro Bowl in Houston.

The Dolphins have scheduled formal meetings with Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills (whom the team’s personnel department loves), Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (whom Fake GM Mando loves) and others.

It is clear the Dolphins would have to use their No. 5 overall selection in the first round or trade up from their No. 18 overall selection to land Wills because most draft experts have him going in the top 10-12 picks range of the draft.

That slotting makes sense because Wills is a rare combination of athleticism, power and intelligence, where he moves as if he’s got all the angles figured out. But Wills is also a leader and was that at Alabama.

“When it’s time to joke around I try to bring some life to the room, but when it’s time to work, I try to be the Alpha male and do what I do,” Wills said.

Wills played mostly right tackle at Alabama. And while some football people believe left tackle is the premier position, many teams are now putting a premium on both tackle spots because most defenses boast accomplished edge rushers from either side.

Wills, meanwhile, is trying to show teams he can play either the right or left side.

“It really doesn’t matter to me, I think I can play right or left,” he said. “Wherever they need me, I’m not going to be too specific where I want to play. Wherever they need me I’m going to do the best I can do.”

Thomas, who is slated lower in the first round by the so-called experts, would also likely require a trade-up in the first round from Miami’s second pick of the round (No. 18 overall). If he is available at No. 18, the Dolphins should run to the podium because he is going to be very good, according to Fake GM Mando.

(He’s a good source of mine.)

Thomas played right tackle early in his career and then moved to left tackle the past two years. He is often compared to players such as Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari and, yes, Tunsil.

But Thomas sees himself differently.

“I think I’m a mix of Tyrann Smith and Trent Williams,” Thomas said. “Trent Williams because of his athleticism and Tyrann Smith because of how consistent his set is no matter who he’s playing.”

Thomas really is an adult, according to personnel people I’ve talked to. He plays video games and like movies and even plays the piano and drums. But his focus is clearly on who he is on the football field.

“I think I’m all around the best,” Thomas said, comparing himself to other tackles. “I can run block, I can pass block, I’m coachable, I’m a technician. That’s what makes me the best.”

This is a good draft for a team to land a good offensive tackle in the first round -- even later in the first round. So the Dolphins should come out of the 2020 first round with one.

USC’s Austin Jackson, Louisville’s Mehki Becton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and even Houston’s Josh Jones are clear first-round talents. Some of those need more developing than others. But all possess tools that should make them starting NFL tackles.

The Dolphins have formal or informal meetings with a majority of those players.

So what does this all mean?

The Dolphins have Jesse Davis at right tackle and Julie’n Davenport as their left tackle right now. Yes, J’Marcus Webb played a lot in 2019 but he’s unsigned for 2020 and to suggest the eight-year veteran is the future lacks vision.

So Miami needs to upgrade and create competition so that either Davenport becomes a swing tackle or Davis becomes a swing tackle or interior lineman.

Think of it: Drafting a first round tackle could possibly improve two positions -- a tackle spot and a depth swing position or the takle spot plus a guard spot as well.