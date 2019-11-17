Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins, and game signals regression for Brian Flores’ teams

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) coach Brian Flores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The winning streak was going to end sometime and it did exactly that on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, who came back to Earth in a 37-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

That’s not the disappointing thing. The thing that troubles a bit is for the first time this year it is fair to say the Dolphins regressed.

Because the Dolphins went to Buffalo on October 20 and gave the Bills all they could handle before succumbing 31-21. Even that score was not indicative how tight the game was because Miami trailed only 24-21 when the Bills turned on onside kick attempt into a touchdown with 1:38 to play.

This game, however, was never really in doubt.

In this second meeting between the teams, the Bills built a 16-0 lead to start the game. At one point they had 16 points and the Dolphins had gained only 11 yards.

And, yes, the Dolphins tried. Jakeem Grant was stellar in returning a kickoff 101 yards for a score and scoring another touchdown on a direct snap handoff from Kalen Ballage.

But it seemed the Bills were never really in jeopardy of losing this game. They were always in control.

When the Dolphins closed to 30-20, the Bills simply went on an eight-play drive for another TD, this on a nine-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown.

Allen had a very good day despite some occasional accuracy problems. He threw three touchdown passes with two of those to Brown.

Where the Bills truly dominated was on defense. The Miami offensive front was simply overmatched. Buffalo collected seven sacks -- all of them from interior players.

Miami, 30th in the NFL in rushing, gained 23 rushing yards for the day.

The Dolphins passing game will look good in the stat book. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 313 yards. But that total was significantly bouyed by a lot of late-game passing, folks. Nothing wrong with that, but the context is worthy of understanding.

So, yes, the Dolphins passed for a respectable total but much of that came after the fans had already started for the exits because the game was settled.

So where does this leave us?

Well, if the Dolphins offense isn’t getting it done, and the defense played worse this game than the first game against the Bills. And, obviously, Miami played worse this game than it has the previous two weeks.

So this doesn’t leave anyone with a good feeling. And it shouldn’t.

Because this is what regression looks like.