Dolphins lose again, trade market for Kenyan Drake heats up. But not for reason one would expect

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, right, comes up with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) AP

Let’s deal with the news first: The Dolphins continue to engage multiple teams interested in trading for running back Kenyan Drake.

And last week, following a flurry of stories about Drake being available, the Dolphins fielded more calls about Drake than they had at any time previously, according to an NFL source familiar with the situation.

Despite this apparent interest, Drake is not exactly doing a lot to improve his value.

Drake carried the football six times for 22 yards on Sunday in a 31-21 Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills. Drake gained 11 of those yards with less than 30 seconds to play as the Dolphins were trying to run the ball out of the shadow of their end zone. He caught two pass for 11 yards.

The Herald reported last week that the Dolphins are not actively shopping Drake and the player hasn’t gone so far as to request a trade. But the attention on the matter has made it more likely the team moves on Drake before the October 29 trade deadline.

Beyond that the Dolphins performance in Buffalo was impressive through an entire half in which the Dolphins held a 14-9 lead.

And the truth of the matter is the Dolphins, missing Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones and starting center Daniel Kilgore, put up a better fight than they did the last time they were at this stadium.

Remember that the 2018 Dolphins finished their season here with a pathetic 42-17 loss to end their season. And that team was not working under a tanking philosophy although that game, the players seemed to have given up.

On Sunday, this roster is working under an understanding that the organization is tanking. But these players put up a fight.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception at the Buffalo 2 yard line that the wheels started to come off for Miami.

The Bills trailed at the time but then went on a 98-yard touchdown drive that Josh Allen culminated with a TD pass to South Florida native John Brown.

Preston Williams fumbled a pass from Fitzpatrick on the next drive and the Bills scored again -- this time on an Allen TD pass to Cole Beasley.

The Dolphins scored a late TD on a Fitzpatrick 11-yard run. The Bills added another scored when Micah Hyde caught the onside kick attempt and returned it for a touchdown.

So another Dolphins loss. They’re 0-6.

It’s numbing to some people at this point. It’s awesome for some rooting for that 2020 draft pick.

It is what it is.