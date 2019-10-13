Dolphins show life in the second half, actually score points but still lose late

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (96) in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 13, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

It was just another sleepy Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium, with the homestanding Miami Dolphins headed toward another loss in this winless, hapless season.

The offense was sleepwalking through three quarters. The defense had just given up 10 points in the third quarter, raising Miami’s season-long second-half deficit to 91-0.

Oh, and quarterback Josh Rosen was playing horribly. He had thrown two interceptions. He wasn’t pushing the football down the field, in part, because he wanted to get rid of the ball quickly so as to not get pummeled by defensive linemen -- which wasn’t working because he had been sacked five times.

So, in a move of obvious desperation, Dolphins coach Brian Flores turned to backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and asked him to get ready. And Fitzpatrick, playing entering a game for the first time since Sept. 15, led the Dolphins to touchdown on his first drive.

This, by the way, marked the first touchdown and indeed, the first points the Dolphins scored in the second half of a game this season. And now a game the Redskins seemed to have in hand, 17-3, was a one-possession game for Miami.

Life!

And with Miami down 17-10, Fitzpatrick completed a 20-yard pass to Preston Williams on the first play of his second drive. Then another completion to Kenyan Drake. Then another completion to Allen Hurns.

It was hopeful. And it was amazing when Fitzpatrick connected with DeVante Parker on an 11-yard touchdown to make the score 17-16. Amazingly, Flores went for two.

But Kenyan Drake dropped the screen pass attempt on the two-point play. He would have gotten tackled short of the goal line anyway.

Redskins 17.

Dolphins 16.

But it was interesting. It was exciting at the end.

The first half was a bust and boring and typical terrible Dolphins play. The second half showed life.

Now the questions is clear: Does Flores go to Fitzpatrick next week. Or in the future?

Last week, the coach said the quarterback situation was a “settled” situation in that Rosen was the starter the remainder of the year.

This game raises the question whether that would be wise.