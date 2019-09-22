Small consolation: Miami Dolphins not totally embarrassed in loss to the Cowboys

Dolphins QB Rosen after being named starter plans to bring a “spark” to the team Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen after being named starter over Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to bring a "spark" to the team, September 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen after being named starter over Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to bring a "spark" to the team, September 20, 2019.

The Miami Dolphins are winless through three games for the first time since 2011 and have allowed over 30 points in three consecutive games to open for the first time in team history.

So, not surprisingly, the Dolphins do bad team things. A lot of them.

On Sunday the Dolphins ...

Missed a 47 FG on the first series. (Jason Sanders).

Dropped a TD. (Preston Williams).

Dropped another catch inside 10 yard line that could have been a TD. (DeVante Parker).

Fumbled and lost the ball inside the Dallas 10 yard line, ending another potential scoring drive. (Kenyan Drake).

The Dolphins also had the ball inside the Dallas 10 yard line in the first quarter and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, who did some nice things with a flea flicker and maximum protection of quarterback Josh Rosen with a tight end and running back, inexplicably called three consecutive runs.

Losing strategy. Kalen Ballage could not get in the end zone and the Dolphins had to settle for a field goal.

And despite being a three touchdown underdog, coach Brian Flores kicked that field goal on fourth down although Rosen was visibly rooting for the time to try a fourth-down play. Like a field goal was really going to make a difference in this game.

Strange.

Oh, did I mention Xavien Howard was beaten on a couple of touchdowns by Dallas receiver Amari Cooper and was so frustrated he was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter?

Anyway, the result was predictable.

Cowboys 31.

Dolphins: 6.

The Dolphins have failed to score a touchdown in two of their three games this season.

Those are the simple and straight facts of what happened on Sunday. But are you ready for some nuance?

In his first start for the Dolphins, Rosen was better than his statistics suggest.

He threw a dime to Williams for what should have been a touchdown. The ball to Parker that the receiver dropped was right in stride and right on his hands.

And the truth is Rosen did this work with very little pass protection. Even though the Cowboys are not a good pass rush team, having only two sacks the first two weeks, he was sacked three times on Sunday.

There was more than one occasion when Rosen had to scramble out of the pocket and heaved a deep desperation pass apparently looking for something improbable to happen. The improbable never happened.

Rosen finished the game with 18 completions in 39 attempts for 200 yards. He neither threw an interception nor a touchdown pass. His quarterback rating was an unimpressive 61.9.

He wasn’t good. That was not a winning performance by Rosen.

But he wasn’t terrible. He wasn’t overmatched.

He had solid moments.

Frankly, I don’t think we’re making any grand pronouncements on Rosen based on this performance other than the fact he’ll probably be the starter again next week.

When this fake 2019 Dolphins season continues.