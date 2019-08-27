Miami Dolphins QB competition dealing with quirk that will affect decision on starter

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says what the Dolphins needs to do to get to the next level Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says what the team needs to do to get to the next level following the team's second preseason game on August 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says what the team needs to do to get to the next level following the team's second preseason game on August 16, 2019.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is dealing with “an illness,” coach Brian Flores said and that means he will not practice Tuesday and likely will miss the preseason-finale against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Flores said Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock will definitely play against the Saints and the expectation is Rosen will start.

So that effectively means the quarterback competition between Rosen and Fitzpatrick is at least half over because Fitzpatrick will be unable to give coaches any more information on whether he deserves to win the job or not based on performance.

“It’s an illness, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Flores said. “So his evaluation will be what it’s been over the last ... the spring and training camp. I think he’s done a lot. I think we know what it is. This training camp and obviously his history in this league -- I think we got a good evaluation of Fitz.

“It won’t affect him much.”

Fitzpatrick this preseason has completed 12 of 19 passes (63.2 completion percentage) for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Much of that work that led to him having a 97.9 quarterback rating this preseason was done last week against Jacksonville’s second-team defense.

Rosen, meanwhile, has completed 28 of 45 passes (62.2 completion percentage) for 352 yards with one interception. His quarterback rating so far this preseason is 77.3.

Flores has said the quarterback competition is generally even but this latest development means the opportunities to affect the decision are not even. Rosen gets one last chance to sway coaches one way or another with the manner he plays against New Orleans.

And it’s a good opportunity because it is unlikely Rosen will face the Saints starting defense even as the Dolphins are expected to use some other starters on offense.

Obviously, if Rosen performs well it will help his cause. If he doesn’t, Fitzpatrick will be the choice to start the regular-season opener Sept. 8 against Baltimore.

Indeed, Fitzpatrick is considered the presumed starter anyway. In that regard it seems Rosen will have to take the job with his play on Thursday.

So far this preseason, neither quarterback has actually grabbed the job with clearly superior play over the other guy.