Ryan Fitzpatrick’s reputation is good followed by bad -- and he’s shown it this week

The course of this week’s Miami Dolphins practices should be familiar to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Because this week started out upbeat, with good news as a reward for solid work. And that was followed by a poor practice on Wednesday and another unremarkable outing on Thursday.

Productive and sometimes even inspiring followed by disappointing and often inefficient.

That has been Fitzpatrick. Simply inconsistent, in other words.

And no one should be surprised because this was bound to happen and is likely to repeat later this season, maybe multiple times. Because the Dolphins’ leader in the quarterback competition has shown over his 14-year career that he’s up and down, and up again and down again, like a skyrise elevator.

The Fitzmagic carpet ride is never smooth. It’s never the same, launch after launch. It’s instead unpredictable and capable of great climbs or frightening drops.

That’s the reputation Fitzpatrick brought to the Dolphins when he signed a two-year, $11 million contract on March 18. And for the first time since then, we’ve seen a manifestation of that reputation this week.

Consider:

After coaches met on Monday to evaluate the entire roster, head coach Brian Flores for the first time said Fitzpatrick is the leader in the starting quarterback competition against Josh Rosen. The coach was only admitting what everyone had seen in open OTA practices, minicamp and the first week of training camp but it was significant because it meant the starting job is basically Fitzpatrick’s to lose.

He leads. Now all he has to do is maintain that edge. Not screw up. And finish. He has to be who he’d been to that point, assuming Rosen didn’t unexpectedly start playing like a star.

Fitzpatrick spoke of his status as the QB derby leader with appropriate and impressive wisdom:

“I have been through a lot in my career to know that it all depends on what you do every single day,” he said. “You can’t harp on what happened in the past or what you did the last game. Nothing is given in this game. For me, I never take any of these opportunities for granted.”

That seemed insightful but maybe that’s just Fitzpatrick recognizing he has often followed grand success with failure. And that’s kind of what he’s done so far this week.

Wednesday was one of, if not the worst, outings Fitzpatrick has had in an open practice since he joined the team. He threw multiple interceptions for the first time. He bobbled a snap. He forced some throws. It was jarring.

Only one day, right? Everyone has a bad one every once in a while.

But then Fitzpatrick stacked another poor practice atop that on Thursday. His accuracy was off. He forced passes into too-tight windows. Oddly, the interception he threw was one of his best passes because it hit receiver DeVante Parker in the hands and bounded into the grasp of a defender.

So not his fault. But not a good result, either.

It could be said Rosen was better than Fitzpatrick on both days.

So Fitzpatrick gets a big atta-boy and responds by struggling in training camp perhaps for the first time.

And why would this happen? Because that has been Fitzpatrick’s history.

Let’s go back to 2011. It is the year Chan Gailey handed the keys to the Buffalo Bills offense to Fitzpatrick, making him a full time NFL starter for the first time in his career.

The Bills have a 4-2 record and the NFL’s third-highest scoring offense on October 28. Fitzpatrick is having a career season with 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. And on that day he is rewarded with a six-year contract worth a reported $59 million with $24 million in guarantees.

Well deserved.

Except Fitzpatrick responds to the new deal by throwing four touchdowns and seven interceptions the next four games, including a two-interception outing in which he completes only 51.3 percent of his passes in a 35-8 blowout loss to the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick will finish the year with 24 TDs and 23 interceptions, which obviously is not what anyone in Buffalo expected. The Bills lose eight of their final 10 games and finish last in the AFC East.

I saw Gailey, who I respected during his time as the Dolphins offensive coordinator, the following offseason at the NFL annual meeting. I tried to encourage him about his just-completed season in Buffalo.

“It was going good and then Fitzpatrick lost his mind,” the coach muttered.

Good followed by bad.

Fitzpatrick improved in 2012 but the Bills offense actually ranked lower than the previous year, the win total was no better, and Gailey was fired. After the season, Fitzpatrick was released.

The journeyman then traveled to Tennessee and Houston before landing with the New York Jets in 2015. And the Jets had no designs of Fitzpatrick being their starter until presumed starter Geno Smith got punched out by a teammate, thrusting Fitzpatrick into the lineup.

And he was great. Reunited with Gailey, who was a fine offensive coach, Fitzpatrick nearly led the surprising Jets to the playoffs. He threw 31 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions.

Then the Jets were, well, uncertain what to do next. They didn’t quite believe Fitzpatrick was the right guy to lead the franchise. But they couldn’t deny the previous year’s results.

So they signed him to a $12 million deal in 2016, which suggested they expected more magic on par with the previous season.

But Fitzpatrick didn’t have an on-par season in him He threw six interceptions against Kansas City on September 25. He had four games in which he completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes. He finished with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Good followed by bad.

Last year in Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick started off hot in place of Jameis Winston. He threw eight touchdown passes the first two games.

Cooking!

And then he threw seven TDs and 11 interceptions in his other five starts.

No bueno.

So where does that leave us? Look, I’m not in the prediction business. Firstly, there’s only one way to be right and a million ways to be wrong. But to project what is possible for Ryan Fitzpatrick the next six months of this NFL season is not hard.

He is likely to have some moments that make you feel he’s the best quarterback to play for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired. And he is likely to have some moments that will make you understand why the Dolphins are his eighth NFL team.

One more thing: When you see or hear he’s done really well, you can expect a healthy dose of awful is lurking somewhere around the corner.