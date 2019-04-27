This is how the Miami Dolphins view Josh Rosen and what happens next

UCLA QB Josh Rosen says he’s always been the underdog In this video before last year's NFL Draft, Josh Rosen says he's never been considered 'the' guy in his entire career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this video before last year's NFL Draft, Josh Rosen says he's never been considered 'the' guy in his entire career.

The Miami Dolphins have a choice of how to position the Josh Rosen acquisition: They can tell us he’s their starter and he’s got to produce in 2019 because the team just invested a second-round pick to acquire him, and he might not get another chance next year -- all of which is true ...

...Or the Dolphins can tell us Rosen comes to South Florida merely to compete with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and if the produces, great, and if he doesn’t, that’s fine because they’ll be picking another quarterback in the draft next year, anyway.

But here’s the surprise: The team is choosing both narratives.

The Dolphins, you see, are in a position to have Fitzpatrick’s cake and eat it, too.

The unvarnished truth about Rosen now that he’s Dolphins property is that he’s on the clock. He has one year to show the coaching staff, ownership and fans that he should be the team’s franchise quarterback for years to come.

And because there’s urgency to figure that out within the next 10-12 months, Rosen should be the starter.

Because giving Rosen more practice repetitions, more starts, more exposure will give the team the best chance to author an accurate evaluation on him after the season ends.

Also this: Miami just paid a 2019 second-round pick as well as a 2020 fifth round pick for Rosen. Paying that price demands Rosen be the starter.

But in the unorthodox situation the Dolphins find themselves this year, they can actually get away with saying there is no such pressure on them. And that has sort of begun.

“[Head coach] Brian [Flores] will make those decisions,” general manager Chris Grier said when he was asked if Rosen would start. “Ryan Fitzpatrick has been great. His personality, as you guys know, he’s a character. (He’s) a great leader, so I think the two of them will be good in the room.”

That’s neither a yes nor a no.

The reason Grier can say this and mean it is because in many respects the Dolphins view Rosen as a “flier,” a source said Saturday. He’s an experiment. He’s the personification of the team taking a gamble -- even if the stakes was two draft picks .

So no pressure. Because if Rosen produces everyone will look like a genius.

And if he doesn’t, everyone who thought Rosen was a worthwhile addition will have the cover of the 2020 draft -- when Miami would try to vault as high as possible in the first round to draft a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins see little downside to Rosen despite the investment of the second- and fifth-round picks.

So what happens next?

Rosen was still not in town Saturday. He’s initially expected to come to South Florida sometime next week.

He will join the team’s offseason conditioning program and when he gets on the field this spring and summer, you should expect him to be amazing. Because, according to a source on last year’s Arizona Cardinals coaching staff, Rosen was often amazing in practices and workouts.

All the gifts that suggest Rosen is an elite passer were evident then.

But, that source warned, things changed once the hitting went live. Suddenly, in games, Rosen wasn’t as accurate or willing to stand in the pocket or able to quickly find open receivers, he said.

The Dolphins say they did a deep dive on Rosen before deciding to make the trade late Saturday night. There were a lot of minds and eyes brought to bear on this decision.

“This isn’t a one-man show,” Grier said. “I know everyone is always like ‘Who does what?’ but it’s working in collaboration with Brian, the scouts, the coaching staff, the pro scouts. Everyone watched a lot of stuff.

“We talked and did a lot of background checks in terms of people in and around Arizona’s organization, UCLA’s staff that had him, and we had the information on him last year, too.”

There was not a unanimous opinion on Rosen during the various discussions. There was real debate, a club source confirmed.

But, the source said, new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea was an advocate for Rosen.

O’Shea apparently believes Rosen, at his best, can do the things the coach’s offense demands: Get the ball out quickly. And make intermediate throws between the hashes, sometimes out of two tight end sets.

And O’Shea’s opinion that prevailed.

So Josh Rosen, depending on who you ask, is either the Dolphins’ new starting quarterback for 2019. Or he’s a new guy in the quarterback room who has to compete to play as the Dolphins continue their search for a franchise quarterback.

He’s both.