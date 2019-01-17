Brian Flores must hit ground running with Dolphins to address these roster issues

When Brian Flores eventually agrees to a contract that makes him the Miami Dolphins coach (assuming he didn’t graduate from the Josh McDaniels school of backing out) he’s going to have a lot of things on his plate almost immediately.

He’s going to have to hire a coaching staff.

He’s going to have to get acclimated and up to speed with the Dolphins’ 2018 strengths and weaknesses and decide how to accentuate the one and smooth over the other.

He’s going to have to come to understand what general manager Chris Grier wants to do with the players left on the roster and the two men will have to collaborate so the Dolphins have a plan moving forward.

And obviously sometime in there he’s going to be introduced to South Florida via a press conference -- which we all saw elsewhere this week is not an assignment to be taken lightly.

There will be lots for Flores to do next week -- if the New England Patriots lose in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Or the week after the Super Bowl -- if the Patriots win the AFC Championship game.

Lots on his plate.

Sort of.

Yes, he’s going to have to piece a coaching staff together. But I’m told he has at least half-a-dozen guys ready to go for his staff already. That is one reason, in part, the Dolphins have allowed some of their coaches still under contract to speak with other teams either formally or informally.

Yes, he’s going to help make decisions on some players on the roster but the truth is some of those decisions seem already made. And others seem obvious in the direction they’re going to go.

So let’s address those here. Because I always enjoy writing about the obvious stuff.

The Dolphins are going to be making multiple big decisions with their front 7 on defense. But while some folks are wondering whether the Dolphins will run a 4-3 as they have been for some time, or revert back to the 3-4 of a decade ago, I have a surprise...

It’s going to be neither.

And it’s going to be both.

It’s going to be multiple fronts.

And included in that is a nickel look that the Patriots often have used in recent years to the extent most people view that as their base defense. And in that nickel alignment that employs five defensive backs, the Patriots sometimes line up in a 4-2 look. And sometimes they line up in a 3-3 look.

I tell you this because while it is Bill Belichick that has crafted this approach in New England, it is Flores, as the linebacker coach, who calls the plays for the Patriots’ defense. And I’m assuming he’s going to bring to Miami a scheme and a defensive coordinator he’s familiar with and believes in.

Perhaps Brett Bielema, who is currently with the Patriots.

Perhaps Patrick Graham, who is under contract to the Green Bay Packers but spent seven years working for the Patriots.

Regardless, think Patriots defensive ideas for the Dolphins.

That, by the way, presents some very interesting scenarios because the Dolphins don’t exactly have the kind of personnel to fit that approach right now.

Yes, Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux both can play tackle in the 4-3 but I don’t know if either is an end type in a 3-3 front on passing downs.

Robert Quinn is signed for 2019 and he finished the season with something of a late flurry of sacks. But the reason the Rams moved on from him after 2017 is because they didn’t love how he fit into their 3-4.

And Quinn didn’t like playing in a two-point stance as much as he did with a hand in the dirt as a 4-3 defensive end.

So now he’s going to possibly have to play some snaps standing up again? As a linebacker?

I don’t see that as a great fit.

And I especially don’t see it as a great fit with Quinn costing $12.9 million against the cap with the Dolphins being able to wipe that number clean by cutting him.

So unless Flores and his defensive coordinator can get very creative in fitting Quinn in or adjusting what they want to do to fit Quinn, this seems a bit of a square peg and round hole situation.

Same thing with Cameron Wake. He’s been a fine defensive end for Miami. He actually was a good 3-4 OLB early in his career.

But the fact is he’s going to be 37 years old in two weeks. So is he going to be playing as a stand-up linebacker with coverage responsibilities?

The Dolphins asked him to do that on very rare occasions in 2018. Let’s just say it looked a little awkward.





So there will be a big decision looming about how or if Wake fits.

Charles Harris, on the other hand, might benefit from the shift in defense. Because the truth of the matter is the 2017 first-round pick has been a disappointment his first two seasons and the Dolphins privately recognize that.

One reason (of several) Harris has not worked out is because he is an undersized, effort player. He is not exceedingly explosive or strong which is a bad combination for a 4-3 end.

So he relies on out-working his opponent to get pressure. That hasn’t worked so well from his 4-3 defensive end spot.

Maybe if the Dolphins stand him up, he might find it more comfortable.

The Dolphins linebacker corps will be interesting. Because one of those three guys -- Kiko Alonso, Jerome Baker, or Raekwon McMillan -- will be the odd man out. Simply stated, none have shown themselves to be an edge rusher.

So if the Dolphins line up in a 3-4, one is out.

If the Dolphins line up in a 4-2, one is out.

If the Dolphins line up in a 3-3 where one of the linebackers must be a pass rusher, one is out.

Somebody is often out.

The only way these three guys will be on the field at the same time is if the Dolphins use a conventional 4-3 like they have been. The Patriots did that some the past two or three years.

Bill Belichick has been quoted as saying that accounts for “10 to 15 percent” of the team’s defensive snaps.

Not optimal considering the price Miami paid for these three players -- a second-round pick for McMillan, a third-round pick for Baker and an $8.2 million cap hit for Alonso in 2019.

The defensive side of the ball will not be the only one to offer interesting decisions the next two months.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who would cost $26.6 million in cap space, will not be on the team. I’ve typed that sentence so many times since mid December, I should have it on a keyboard save string.

Look, it doesn’t make sense fiscally.

It doesn’t make sense considering the “new approach” the team is about to embark upon.

And it simply makes too much sense for both sides -- club and player -- to accept a change. Tannehill would probably be better off somewhere else with a fresh start. And the Dolphins cannot sell their fan base on an eighth season of Tannehill.

That may or may not mean the Dolphins upgrade at QB. Indeed, it might legitimately mean they downgrade.

But change is coming, regardless.

The receiver room will be interesting. I have not had anyone tell me definitively that DeVante Parker will be gone, with the team rescinding his $9 million option.

But it makes sense.

I’ve also heard from fans it makes sense for the Dolphins to move on from Danny Amendola because doing so would save the team $6 million in cap space with no dead money to eat.

But I’m told Flores and Amendola had an excellent relationship in New England. They respect each other.

So I would expect Flores will advocate for the veteran receiver and good locker room guy to stay on the roster for the final year of his contract.

That would make the Dolphins receiver room start with this core group: Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, Brice Butler, Jakeem Grant.

The best in the AFC East?

Probably not. But good enough for 2019.

Running backs? Former coach Adam Gase loved Frank Gore. He was leaning toward trying to bring back Gore for this coming season.

But Adam Gase is working for the New York Jets now.

So I have a hard time understanding the logic of delaying the progress of Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Sign Gore as a backup, you say?

That sounds fine in the abstract. And then training camp comes and Gore is practicing like it’s a midseason game and suddenly he’s not third-string anymore. And once again you’ve stopped the progress of younger, cheaper, more explosive players.

The offensive line is going to get a major reboot.

MAJOR.

Think Laremy Tunsil. And maybe Jesse Davis (exclusive rights free agent) and Jake Brendel (restricted free agent) -- both vying for a job.

And we’ll see about practically everyone else when Brian Flores finally arrives.