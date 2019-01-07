Another Miami Dolphins head coach candidate out of the running

The Miami Dolphins are not interviewing head coach candidates Monday but they’re doing a pretty good job shrinking their field.

The team has decided it will not be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak during its current coach search, per a league source. This on the heels of multiple reports, including my own, that Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is also no longer in the running.

Yes, the Dolphins sought permission to speak to both men.

No, the Dolphins did not go forward with scheduling interviews.

Munchak, a Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, has prior head coach experience with the Tennessee Titans. He was said to be more interested in the Denver Broncos’ opening.

So the field for the Dolphins head coach position remains:

Dallas defense coach Kris Richard.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores.

All of these have things in common.

The two men on the outs — Munchak and Fangio — have things in common.

So far it seems the Dolphins are more interested in younger candidates.