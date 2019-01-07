Armando Salguero

Dolphins In Depth

Another Miami Dolphins head coach candidate out of the running

By Armando Salguero

January 07, 2019 04:18 PM

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner,

Chris Grier, the new Vice President of football operations for the Miami Dolphins discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By
Up Next
Chris Grier, the new Vice President of football operations for the Miami Dolphins discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By

The Miami Dolphins are not interviewing head coach candidates Monday but they’re doing a pretty good job shrinking their field.

The team has decided it will not be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak during its current coach search, per a league source. This on the heels of multiple reports, including my own, that Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is also no longer in the running.

Yes, the Dolphins sought permission to speak to both men.

No, the Dolphins did not go forward with scheduling interviews.

Munchak, a Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, has prior head coach experience with the Tennessee Titans. He was said to be more interested in the Denver Broncos’ opening.

So the field for the Dolphins head coach position remains:

Dallas defense coach Kris Richard.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores.

All of these have things in common.

The two men on the outs — Munchak and Fangio — have things in common.

So far it seems the Dolphins are more interested in younger candidates.

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-dolphins

Armando Salguero

Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.

  Comments  