Miami Dolphins recap: Tannehill status for Houston, Parker trade talks, Wilson injury, and the loss to Detroit

The Miami Dolphins expect to be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill in Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans and will finalize that decision sometime on Monday, the Miami Herald has learned.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase has not finalized the matter with the team’s brain trust or Tannehill to completely shut the door on Tannehill playing Thursday but everyone the Herald spoke with on the matter has said Tannehill is not playing. This is not surprising considering Tannehill has missed two games, including Sunday’s 32-21 loss against Detroit.
Tannehill is dealing with a shoulder injury that prevented him from throwing last week. The fact the Dolphins don’t actually practice (they will have walk thru practices) in preparation from the Houston game and have only three days before the game is also working against Tannehill returning.
The Dolphins are hopeful Tannehill might be ready to play by the Nov. 4 game against the New York Jets but that is merely an optimistic projection. There is no certainty in that.
This much is certain: The team believes Tannehill will be strong enough and have good enough range of motion that he will play again this season.
Other news that emerged from Sunday, even as the game against the Lions was happening, is that DeVante Parker’s future with the team is a fluid situation.
Parker, played last week against the Chicago Bears and practiced full all week. The wide receiver considers himself healthy and his agent said as much in a Miami Herald report Saturday.
But Parker not only was inactive for the game but also has been the subject of trade talks with multiple teams.
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams that have recently called the Dolphins about acquiring Parker, a league source told the herald.
The Dolphins, while not averse to dealing Parker, have made it clear to teams they have to pay a significant price. The Dolphins are not accepting a third-day of the draft selection for Parker.
And, indeed, this game might have closed the door on Miami dealing Parker at all because Miami’s Albert Wilson suffered what agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Wilson, called a hip injury. Th injury happened in the first half of Sunday’s game. If Wilson is out a month or more, the Dolphins would need a viable replacement.
That would be Parker.
It must be noted the Dolphins have not been offering Parker in trade. They’ve simply been fielding phone calls for him. They do not believe him to be a locker room problem of any sort.
He has simply been struggling to stay healthy while finding himself behind four other receivers. Parker also doesn’t play special teams, which is problematic for the fifth receiver.
The Wilson injury would necessitate Parker playing, as early as Thursday’s game at Houston.
As for Sunday’s loss:
The Dolphins defense took the day off.
The Lions rushed for 248 yards. Running back Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries.
The holes in the Dolphins defensive line were generally sizable and the tackling behind that was generally poor. That’s a bad combo, folks.
The Miami offense was back to being inconsistent. Before Albert Wilson got injured, the Lions were content to play for the short pass and rally to the football.
That worked against a defense that last week relied on converting short passes to long scores. The Lions did not allow the long scores. They simply tackled well.
The injury to Wilson all but eliminated the possibility of the long pass play.
Brock Osweiler, meanwhile, was solid in managing the game. But it was clear the Dolphins didn’t have the juice to keep up with Matt Safford and that running game.
