Reshad Jones nursing an injury. This is the problem and the fallout

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones missed practice Wednesday, the first day the team began drills in advance of Sunday’s home game against the Oakland Raiders, because he is nursing a right shoulder injury.

Jones, in his ninth season, injured the shoulder during Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the New York Jets. The injury happened on the final play of the first half, in which Jones and Bobby McCain made a tackle to save a touchdown.

Although Jones continued to play and participated in every defensive snap, he left the locker room with his right shoulder in a sling.

The Dolphins have conducted tests to gauge the seriousness of the injury, and it doesn’t seem as if Jones will be out an extended time, such as the entire season. But his status for Sunday’s game is unclear.

Jones has a history of shoulder injuries. Jones played the first six games of the 2016 season with a right shoulder injury, he said he’d been nursing for two years.

That injury was a torn labrum that turned into a torn rotator cuff. Jones required surgery and missed the rest of the season. The fact that surgery came on the opposite shoulder is a positive for the Dolphins.

If Jones misses Sunday’s game, the Dolphins can use rookie first round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety. The team also signed safety Maurice Smith off the practice squad on Tuesday to add depth at the safety position.

The Dolphins are practicing at this writing and have not commented on Jones’ injury.