Pro Football HOF 2019 nominees announced, South Florida well represented. The list...

Offensive lineman Richmond Webb of the Miami Dolphins prepares to block a Buffalo Bills player during a game at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on October 4, 1992. Webb is among the 102 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rick Stewart Getty Images
By Armando Salguero

September 13, 2018

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released its list of 2019 nominees, and men with ties to the Miami Dolphins or the University of Miami are well represented on the list.

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is back on the list this year.

Former Dolphins left tackle Richmond Webb is on the list.

Former Dolphins cornerback Troy Vincent is on the list.

Former Dolphins and Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson is back on the list again.

Former University of Miami greats Edgerrin James, Ed Reed, Clinton Portis, Russell Maryland, and Jeff Feagles are on there for consideration.

Lomas Brown, from Miami Springs High, and Chad Johnson, from Miami Beach High, are on the list.

The full list:

QUARTERBACKS (5) — Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair.

RUNNING BACKS (14) — Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (WR/KR/PR), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Chris Warren, Ricky Watters.

WIDE RECEIVERS (9) — *Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward.

TIGHT ENDS (4) — Mark Bavaro, Tony Gonzalez, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (15) — Willie Anderson (T), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Steve Hutchinson (G), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7) — La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Russell Maryland (DT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Bryant Young (DT).

LINEBACKERS (14) — Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18) — Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Champ Bailey (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Bill Bates (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Thomas Everett (S), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), Ed Reed (FS), Dennis Smith (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S).

PUNTERS/KICKER (3) — Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Sean Landeta (P).

SPECIAL TEAMS (2) — Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR).

COACHES (11) — Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil.

This list will be cut to 25 nominees in November and then again to 15 in January.

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee -- of which Mando is one -- during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LIII.

The finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, the recently named Senior finalist, Johnny Robinson, and the Contributor finalists, Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

