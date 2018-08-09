The answer to the question, ‘Where is Stephen Ross?’

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is scheduled to attend his team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday evening, marking the first time he sees his 2018 squad in person since training camp opened.

Ross, who has owned the Dolphins since 2009, has every previous year attended the first one or two days of training camp practices, but has been notably absent this year.

A source said Ross has been busy with a full calendar of engagements managing a two or three other business ventures, all of which are worth at least $10 billion. He has also had some down time.

Ross, per another source, has been in regular contact with the Dolphins -- on the football as well as business side -- during his time away.

The Dolphins have been busy while Ross has been away. They announced they’re moving their training facility away from Davie, FL, and to Miami Gardens on the Hard Rock Stadium site this week. And for the last couple of weeks the roster the team put together in the offseason -- which no longer includes big-name players such as Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh, who Ross once said was like a son to him, has been on the field preparing for the upcoming season.

Ross will get his first in-person look at that team Thursday night.





