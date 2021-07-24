Live updates: Analysts say Panthers’ first Draft pick a reach, but ‘tremendous playmaker’

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - JULY 23: With the 24th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers select Mackie Samoskevich during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Florida Panthers used their first-round pick Friday to take a swing on one of the most skilled offensive players in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Now they’ll have five more chances to bolster their pipeline Saturday.

The Panthers have five picks on the second and final day of the 2021 Entry Draft and Bill Zito said Thursday he would prioritize “best player available, with a theme of organizational need in tandem with the best player available.” This will be the day to fill some of those organizational holes and Zito said he’d also like to potentially acquire some more picks Saturday.

On Friday, it led Florida to an upside play with Mackie Samoskevich. The 5-foot-11, 191 right wing from Newtown, Connecticut, was the No. 26 North American skater in the Draft, according to the NHL Central Scouting Bureau, but the Panthers believe he can develop into one of the best offensive talents in the Draft while he plays for the Michigan Wolverines. Florida will retain his rights for the duration of his college hockey career.

After a strong debut season as the Panthers’ general manager, Zito gets the benefit of the doubt in ESPN’s analysis of the Samoskevich pick.

“He has the kind of skating and offensive chops to lead a rush and send the defense scrambling back into its own zone,” Greg Wyshynski wrote on ESPN.com. “His stature will no doubt grow as part of a Michigan team with designs on a national championship. There weren’t many mocks that had him in the first round, but GM Bill Zito clearly felt there was no point in trading down.”

His offensive ability also drew plaudits from Sports Illustrated’s The Hockey News.

“Need speed? He has it,” Ryan Kennedy and Steven Ellis wrote for SI’s hockey vertical. “Love his shot, but he’s a tremendous playmaker, too. Drives the play a lot. Another key member of the hotshot Chicago Steel of the USHL.”

Rounds 2-7 of the Draft are underway on NHL Network and Florida will pick in every round but the third.

The Panthers pick in the back end of most rounds after finishing with the fourth most points in the NHL last season and reaching the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. They have their own picks in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, and the Winnipeg Jets’ in the seventh.

Follow along for quick updates on each player the Panthers’ Draft as it happens. A full recap with more detailed analysis will follow later in the day, as will a full rundown of Florida’s picks from the 2021 Draft.