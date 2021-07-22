Florida Panthers
Panthers announce schedule with opener set for Oct. 14, rematch with Lightning soon after
After one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers will be back in action in October to kick off the 2021-22 NHL season.
The Panthers will play open the season with a pair of home games at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Oct. 14 and 16, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, respectively, and they’ll close the season April 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll have their first meeting against the defending national-champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 19 in Tampa. They’ll return to Amalie Arena on Nov. 13, and host their in-state rival Dec. 30 and April 24.
Florida will also get to play every team in the NHL next season after only playing its seven Central Division opponents in the shortened, realigned 2020-21 NHL season. After playing only 56 games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL is back to its usual 82-game slate and teams are back in their old divisions, which means the Panthers are back in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Canadiensand Tampa Bay.
The league has also built in a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. The NHL, however, has still not committed to having its players compete in Beijing. Florida will not play between Feb. 1 and 24. The league will also hold the 2022 NHL All-Star Game during the Olympic break.
The NHL will announce times and TV schedules at a later date.
Here’s the Panthers full schedule for the 2021-22 season:
- Oct. 14: vs. Penguins
- Oct. 16: vs. Islanders
- Oct. 19: at Lightning
- Oct. 21: vs. Avalanche
- Oct. 23: at Flyers
- Oct. 25: vs. Coyotes
- Oct. 27: vs. Bruins
- Oct. 29: at Red Wings
- Oct. 30: at Bruins
- Nov. 4: vs. Capitals
- Nov. 6: vs. Hurricanes
- Nov. 8: at Rangers
- Nov. 9: at Devils
- Nov. 11: at Penguins
- Nov. 13: at Lightning
- Nov. 16: vs. Islanders
- Nov. 18: vs. Devils
- Nov. 20: vs. Wild
- Nov. 24: vs. Flyers
- Nov. 26: at Capitals
- Nov. 27: vs. Kraken
- Nov. 30: vs. Capitals
- Dec. 2: vs. Sabres
- Dec. 4: vs. Blues
- Dec. 7: at Blues
- Dec. 10: at Coyotes
- Dec. 12: at Avalanche
- Dec 14: vs. Senators
- Dec. 16: vs. Kings
- Dec. 18: at Wild
- Dec. 21: at Blackhawks
- Dec. 23: vs. Predators
- Dec. 27: at Hurricanes
- Dec. 29: vs. Rangers
- Dec. 30: vs. Lightning
- Jan. 1: vs. Canadiens
- Jan. 4: vs. Flames
- Jan. 6: at Stars
- Jan. 8: at Hurricanes
- Jan. 11: vs. Canucks
- Jan. 14: vs. Stars
- Jan. 15: vs. Blue Jackets
- Jan. 18: at Flames
- Jan. 20: at Oilers
- Jan. 21: at Canucks
- Jan. 23: at Kraken
- Jan. 25: at Jets
- Jan. 27: vs. Golden Knights
- Jan. 29: vs. Sharks
- Jan. 31: at Blue Jackets
- Feb. 1: at Rangers
- Feb. 24: vs. Blue Jackets
- Feb. 26: vs. Oilers
- March 3: vs. Oilers
- March 5: vs. Red Wings
- March 7: at Sabres
- March 8: at Penguins
- March 10: vs. Flyers
- March 13: at Kings
- March 15: at Sharks
- March 17: at Golden Knights
- March 18: at Ducks
- March 24: at Canadiens
- March 26: at Senators
- March 27: at Maple Leafs
- March 29: vs. Canadiens
- March 31: vs. Blackhawks
- April 2: at Devils
- April 3: at Sabres
- April 5: vs. Maple Leafs
- April 8: vs. Sabres
- April 9: at Predators
- April 12: vs. Ducks
- April 15: vs. Jets
- April 17: at Red Wings
- April 19: at Islanders
- April 21: vs. Red Wings
- April 23: vs. Maple Leafs
- April 24: vs. Lightning
- April 26: at Bruins
- April 28: at Senators
- April 29: at Canadiens
