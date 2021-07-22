Panthers announce schedule with opener set for Oct. 14, rematch with Lightning soon after

After one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers will be back in action in October to kick off the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Panthers will play open the season with a pair of home games at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Oct. 14 and 16, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, respectively, and they’ll close the season April 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll have their first meeting against the defending national-champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 19 in Tampa. They’ll return to Amalie Arena on Nov. 13, and host their in-state rival Dec. 30 and April 24.

Florida will also get to play every team in the NHL next season after only playing its seven Central Division opponents in the shortened, realigned 2020-21 NHL season. After playing only 56 games last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL is back to its usual 82-game slate and teams are back in their old divisions, which means the Panthers are back in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Canadiensand Tampa Bay.

The league has also built in a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. The NHL, however, has still not committed to having its players compete in Beijing. Florida will not play between Feb. 1 and 24. The league will also hold the 2022 NHL All-Star Game during the Olympic break.

The NHL will announce times and TV schedules at a later date.

Here’s the Panthers full schedule for the 2021-22 season:

Oct. 14: vs. Penguins

Oct. 16: vs. Islanders

Oct. 19: at Lightning

Oct. 21: vs. Avalanche

Oct. 23: at Flyers

Oct. 25: vs. Coyotes

Oct. 27: vs. Bruins

Oct. 29: at Red Wings

Oct. 30: at Bruins

Nov. 4: vs. Capitals

Nov. 6: vs. Hurricanes

Nov. 8: at Rangers

Nov. 9: at Devils

Nov. 11: at Penguins

Nov. 13: at Lightning

Nov. 16: vs. Islanders

Nov. 18: vs. Devils

Nov. 20: vs. Wild

Nov. 24: vs. Flyers

Nov. 26: at Capitals

Nov. 27: vs. Kraken

Nov. 30: vs. Capitals

Dec. 2: vs. Sabres

Dec. 4: vs. Blues

Dec. 7: at Blues

Dec. 10: at Coyotes

Dec. 12: at Avalanche

Dec 14: vs. Senators

Dec. 16: vs. Kings

Dec. 18: at Wild

Dec. 21: at Blackhawks

Dec. 23: vs. Predators

Dec. 27: at Hurricanes

Dec. 29: vs. Rangers

Dec. 30: vs. Lightning

Jan. 1: vs. Canadiens

Jan. 4: vs. Flames

Jan. 6: at Stars

Jan. 8: at Hurricanes

Jan. 11: vs. Canucks

Jan. 14: vs. Stars

Jan. 15: vs. Blue Jackets

Jan. 18: at Flames

Jan. 20: at Oilers

Jan. 21: at Canucks

Jan. 23: at Kraken

Jan. 25: at Jets

Jan. 27: vs. Golden Knights

Jan. 29: vs. Sharks

Jan. 31: at Blue Jackets

Feb. 1: at Rangers

Feb. 24: vs. Blue Jackets

Feb. 26: vs. Oilers

March 3: vs. Oilers

March 5: vs. Red Wings

March 7: at Sabres

March 8: at Penguins

March 10: vs. Flyers

March 13: at Kings

March 15: at Sharks

March 17: at Golden Knights

March 18: at Ducks

March 24: at Canadiens

March 26: at Senators

March 27: at Maple Leafs

March 29: vs. Canadiens

March 31: vs. Blackhawks

April 2: at Devils

April 3: at Sabres

April 5: vs. Maple Leafs

April 8: vs. Sabres

April 9: at Predators

April 12: vs. Ducks

April 15: vs. Jets

April 17: at Red Wings

April 19: at Islanders

April 21: vs. Red Wings

April 23: vs. Maple Leafs

April 24: vs. Lightning

April 26: at Bruins

April 28: at Senators

April 29: at Canadiens