Florida Panthers buy out veteran defenseman Keith Yandle ahead of NHL Expansion Draft

The Florida Panthers and Keith Yandle have spent most of 2021 dancing around a potential parting. On Thursday, the two parties came to an agreement to buy out the veteran defenseman.

The Panthers bought out the final two years of Yandle’s contract, paying out nearly $8 million to the 34-year-old American across the next four years.

Yandle was under contract through 2023, due to make $5.25 million next season and $2.2 million the year after. Florida also still owed him $3 million of signing-bonus money. The buyout will save the Panthers about $4 million in cap space for the 2021-22 NHL season, according to CapFriendly, and about $1 million for the following season. Yandle’s cap hit will be about $1.24 million for each of the following seasons.

The savings are only a part of the decision, though. By buying out Yandle, Florida can protect an additional defenseman for the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday. Yandle had a no-movement clause, which meant the Panthers were required to protect him for the NHL Expansion Draft, even though he was a bottom-pairing defenseman for much of the year and a healthy scratch for multiple games in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Florida will now likely protect either of defenseman Gustav Forsling or Radko Gudas.

Forsling, 25, was a revelation for the Panthers this season as a last-minute waiver-wire addition just before the 2020-21 NHL season began in January, going from fringe NHL player to first-pairing defenseman for most of the second half of the season. Gudas, 31, was a key free-agent acquisition last year and is under contract through 2023.

The move does, however, bring an end to one of the most illustrious — if often disappointing — careers for a defenseman in franchise history. Yandle signed a seven-year, $44-million deal with Florida ahead of the 2016-17 season, hoping he could bolster the defense of a team coming off a rare trip to the postseason. In his first season with the Panthers, Yandle handed out 48 assist, then followed it with arguably the best season of his career, scoring a career-high 62 points and earning a trip to the 2019 All-Star Game. While playing in Florida, Yandle became the NHL’s active leader in consecutive games played and is now just 42 games away from matching the league’s all-time record.

Yandle finishes his Panthers career ranked second in franchise history in assists per game and second in total assists by a defenseman.