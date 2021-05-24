Knight? Driedger? Bob? Panthers build Game 5 goalie suspense, hold off on naming starter

The Florida Panthers are keeping up the suspense with their goaltender decision for their must-win Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joel Quenneville decided to hold off on announcing his starting goalie following the Panthers’ morning skate Monday at the BB&T Center. Florida will wait until shortly before the puck drops at 8 p.m. in Sunrise to announce its starter.

Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger, who have both started twice in the first four games of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, remain options and Quenneville still didn’t rule out Spencer Knight as an option after he said Sunday the rookie goaltender “earned” consideration.

“Could be,” the coach said when asked specifically about Knight. “We’re going to announce it tonight. ... That’s where we’re at.”

Knight is the No. 27 prospect in hockey, according to ESPN.com, and played in four games in the regular season, going 4-0 with a 2.32 goals against average and .919 save percentage. After he allowed just one goal on 43 shots in his first two outings, he posted a meager .875 save percentage in his final two starts, which dropped him to third in the pecking order for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The play of Bobrovsky and Driedger, however, turned Knight into an option for Game 5 in the first round, even with the Panthers trailing 3-1 in the series. Bobrovsky has the second worst save percentage in the Cup playoffs and Driedger has the third worst. While Bobrovsky is the highest paid player on the team and Driedger was tied for the fourth best save percentage in the NHL this season, Knight has the talent, poise and track record for Quenneville to trust him for a must-win game.

In January, Knight was the starting goaltender for the United States and shut out Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. He finished the tournament with a 1.63 goals against average and .940 save percentage.

“He’s been on big stages before,” Quenneville said. “His track record earned him that consideration.”

If Knight gets the starting nod, he’ll be the youngest goalie to start a playoff game since 1995 and he’ll take over in a dire predicament. For Florida to win its first postseason series since 1996, it’ll have to complete a 3-1 series comeback for only the 30th time in NHL history.

First, the Panthers will have to win their first elimination game since 1996 and they’re waiting as long as they possibly can to make a defining goaltending decision.