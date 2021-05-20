They’re alive! Panthers rally from 2 down in third, win in OT to cut Tampa’s lead to 2-1

The Florida Panthers have never feared Andrei Vasilevskiy this year. It didn’t matter how how many game-changing acrobatic saves he made, how many power-play chances he denied or how loudly the crowd at Amalie Arena chanted, “Vasy! Vasy!” The Panthers beat the star goaltender more often than anyone else in the regular season and scored four on him in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. A two-goal deficit to start the third period Thursday — with their season effectively on the line — was not a death sentence.

Less than two minutes into the third, Patric Hornqvist cut the Lightning’s lead to one on a power-play goal. With 3:07 left, Gustav Forsling sent Game 3 to overtime with an uncontested wrist shot from the slot to keep Florida’s hopes a first-round comeback reasonably alive. Less than six minutes into overtime, Ryan Lomberg delivered Florida a 6-5, overtime win in Tampa.

“I don’t remember too much, honestly,” Lomberg said. “I kind of knew what I was going to do ahead of time and obviously it worked out pretty well.”

Vasilevskiy never gave up six goals in a game all season. In danger of getting swept out of the first round 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Panthers pounded Vasilevskiy for six to cut Tampa Bay’s series lead to 2-1.

At the end of another wild first-round game between in-state rivals, the Panthers turned a potential sweep into a competitive series with a game-winning goal by one of the most unlikely heroes on the ice.

Lomberg hadn’t attempted a single shot before overtime. He didn’t get on the ice for the extra period until five minutes were gone. Before this year, he had never scored in the NHL and he only scored twice in the regular season.

“A lot of times in overtime, it’s the guys that are least expected to score that come up large,” Quenneville said. “His enthusiasm after that goal or win is as high as I’ve ever seen.”

After a long clear by defenseman Radko Gudas and a slight touch by winger Frank Vatrano to push the puck into empty space, Lomberg wound up barreling toward Vasilevskiy with no one in front of him. He fired a wrist shot over the goalie’s left shoulder and charged into forward Noel Acciari’s arms to celebrate the first playoff goal of his career.

After blowing a two-goal lead in the second period, staging a pair of comebacks to force overtime and changing goaltenders to start the third, the Panthers pulled off one of the biggest wins in franchise history.

Even before Game 3 began, Florida dripped with desperation. Coach Joel Quenneville sent Sergei Bobrovsky to the bench instead of sticking with Florida’s usual alternating-goaltender routine. He changed up nearly all of his lines with versatile forward Sam Bennett returning from a one-game suspension. Most surprisingly, he scratched Keith Yandle even though the defenseman doesn’t have any sort of disclosed injury and hasn’t missed a game since 2009.

Initially, every change worked. With a new-look defense in front of him, Driedger stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period. Bennett, reunited with All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau and right wing Owen Tippett, gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on a one-timer from Huberdeau with 15:29 left in the first period. Even defenseman Radko Gudas, Yandle’s usual partner, scored his first career playoff goal to put Florida ahead 2-0 with 12:55 left in the first.

After opening Game 3 with one of their best periods of the postseason, the Panthers unraveled in the second.

Tampa Bay centers Anthony Cirelli, Ross Colton and Steven Stamkos all scored in the first 8:38 of the second period to turn Florida’s 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit. After the Panthers answered with a power-play goal, the Lightning hit back with two to take its own two-goal lead.

With four seconds left on the first power play of the game, forward Alex Wennberg beat Vasilevskiy on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle to knot the game at 3-3 with 7:26 left.

Not even two minutes later, Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point put the Lighting back ahead 4-3 on a power-play goal from the slot and Killorn gave Tampa Bay its two-goal cushion four minutes later on another power play.

Throughout the comeback, the crowd at Amalie Arena seldom went more than a few minutes without chanting for Vasilevskiy, who’s favored to win his second Vezina Trophy in three years.

The goalie faced 17 shots in the second and only gave up the power-play goal. Earlier on the power play, he withstood a scrum around the net, which ended with all 10 skaters piled around him and star center Aleksander Barkov throwing punches with versatile Tampa Bay forward Yanni Gourde. A minute before Killorn scored, Vasilevskiy broke up a likely shorthanded goal when he dove forward to poke the puck away from MacKenzie Weegar as the star defenseman lined up a backhand against an open net.

On the other end, Driedger gave up five goals on 12 shots in the second period alone and forced Quenneville once again to make a chance.

Bobrovsky rolled back out for the third period and finally shut down Tampa Bay. He stopped all six shots he faced in the third, then helped the Panthers get through a Lightning power play unscathed to start overtime.

“Throughout the season, this team has tremendous ability to come back. It doesn’t how much the deficit we have,” Bobrovsky said. “It was one of those games where we get together one at a time and we pulled the W.”

With 14:04 left in the first overtime period, Lomberg delivered one of the biggest goals in franchise history. The right wing chased down a loose puck across the blue line, flipped it past Vasilevskiy and gave Florida realistic chance at winning its first postseason series since 1997.