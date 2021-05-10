A Panthers injury update with home ice at stake in finale. And some good vaccination news

The Florida Panthers will finally have one of its best forwards back from extended absences for the regular-season finale Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

They’re also going to be missing two of the newcomers who were central to a series of fracases in their 5-1 rout of the Lightning on Saturday.

Forward Carter Verhaeghe will return to the lineup Monday after missing a month with an upper-body injury. Verhaeghe, who was playing at an All-Star level on the top line before his injury, missed 13 straight games.

He’ll return to the first line Monday, playing next to star center Aleksander Barkov and fellow winger Anthony Duclair.

“We made sure that he’s more than ready,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “The connection between him and his linemates has been very effective, and dangerous all year for us, so it’s nice to get that.”

The Panthers also have Chris Driedger back from a five-game injury absence. The goaltender, who’s tied for the seventh best save percentage in the NHL, will start the finale after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Florida still isn’t quite at full strength, though. Versatile forward Sam Bennett and defenseman Brandon Montour, both acquired ahead of the trade deadline last month, will both sit out the finale with and are “day-to-day,” Quenneville said.

Bennett, who has 15 points in 10 games since the Panthers landed him in a deadline-day trade with the Calgary Flames, also missed Florida’s win against the Dallas Stars last Monday with an upper-body injury. Montour has played in every game since joining the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

Right wing Patric Hornqvist will also miss his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Both Bennett and Montour picked up 10-minute misconduct penalties Saturday, and the NHL fined Montour $5,000 for spearing Tampa Bay winger Pat Maroon in the third period.

The league also fined star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar $5,000 for a high-sticking penalty and suspended Maroon for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct, leaving both teams shorthanded the for the finale Monday.

The testy opener Saturday in Sunrise set the tone for for potentially eight more meaningful games between the rivals coming up throughout May.

In the finale Monday, home-ice advantage for a first-round series is at stake and Florida can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Central Division by just getting to overtime at the BB&T Center. Once the regular season wraps up, the Panthers and Lightning will meet again in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs — the first ever postseason meeting between the in-state opponents.

Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates Alex Wennberg (21) hat trick in the third period as they play the Tampa Bay Lighting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Charles Trainor Jr ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Panthers’ high vaccination rate

The NHL will relax COVID-19 protocols for playoff teams with at least 85 percent of players and staff in the traveling party vaccinated against the coronavirus, and Quenneville expects Florida to hit the threshold.

Some of the biggest changes will be relaxed restrictions regarding mask-wearing, testing, quarantining and social gatherings, according to the league.

“There’ll be a real appreciation,” Quenneville said. “You’ve got to commend the guys on being diligent all year long of complying, whether it’s testing or masks, or inconveniences in some fashion, whether it’s separation of rooms, buses — you name it. There’s been no complaining all year long. That’s been the best part of adapting to it, but I just think the timing and where you can go outside, in restaurants and things like that, getting more acclimated back to normalcy — I’m sure there’ll be a great appreciation for it.”