Panthers are ready for (maybe) 9 straight vs. Tampa. Here’s who’s in, who’s out Saturday

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning might play nine straight times throughout the rest of May after the Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Central Division on Friday.

The first two meetings Saturday and Monday will be, effectively, a pair of tune-ups ahead of a first-round series in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, so Florida is slow-playing the return of some key forwards before the games get really meaningful later this month.

Carter Verhaeghe and Patric Hornqvist remain out of the lineup for the first of potentially nine straight games against the Lightning on Saturday. The two forwards both practiced Thursday and Friday, and are on track to return for the regular-season finale Monday after missing extended time with upper-body injuries.

“If this was the first playoff game, they’d be playing,” coach Joel Quenneville said.

This will be the 13th straight game Verhaeghe has missed and the sixth straight for Hornqvist. Goaltender Chris Driedger, who has the eighth best save percentage in the NHL, will also miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury, but Quenneville still expects him to start Monday.

Sam Bennett, however, is back in the lineup Saturday after sitting out Monday with an upper-body injury. The versatile forward returns to his spot on the second line, in between All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau and rookie right wing Owen Tippett.

Verhaeghe is poised to be the top line left wing once he returns and Hornqvist the third-line right wing. Rookie left wing Mason Marchment filled in for Verhaeghe at the Panthers’ morning skate Saturday in Sunrise and rookie center Aleksi Heponiemi filled in for Hornqvist.

The results of these last two games at the BB&T Center won’t affect first-round playoff matchups, only who has home-ice advantage. Florida (35-14-5) can clinch the No. 2 seed by winning at least one game in regulation and getting the other into overtime. The Lightning (36-15-3) needs just one regulation win to clinch and can also clinch by securing one overtime win and getting the other game into overtime.