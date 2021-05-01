The Panthers, who already clinched a playoff berth, win their third consecutive game

Anthony Duclair scored two goals and added one assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

It was Duclair’s first multi-goal game of the season and his second three-point contest.

The Panthers, who have already clinched a playoff berth, have won three straight games and are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. The Panthers have 73 points, good for second place in the Central Division, just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida also got one goal each from Nikita Gusev, Aleksander Barkov and Owen Tippett. It was the first goal for Gusev since the Panthers acquired him as a free agent on April 11.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 25 goals, including 17 in his past 22 games. Tippett — Florida’s first-round pick in 2017 — has seven goals.

The Panthers also got two assists each from Sam Bennett and Gustav Forsling. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves but allowed two goals in the final eight minutes.

Florida’s first two goals were both stellar individual efforts.

The Panthers opened the scoring with 7:54 expired in the first period on the first goal by Duclair, who had just left the penalty box. Duclair skated all the way down and behind the net before circling back to the center of the ice and firing the puck past Kevin Lankinen’s stick. All totaled, Duclair held the puck for 13 seconds.

With 17:30 gone in the second, Chicago failed to clear the puck, and Gusev came up with the steal before slipping the puck between Lankinen’s pads.

However, Chicago tied the score 2-2 with a pair of goals just 52 seconds apart — first a power-play score by Connor Murphy and then an even-strength tally by Alex DeBrincat.

With 15:19 gone in the second, the Blackhawks won a faceoff and got the puck to Murphy for a slapshot that got past the glove of a screened-in Bobrovsky. Ex-Panthers forward Brett Connolly got the primary assist.

On the next Blackhawks goal, it was another ex-Panthers player, Riley Stillman, who made a play, breaking up a pass headed for Barkov. That led to a rush from Adam Gaudette, who set up DeBrincat for the tying goal.

But the Panthers scored with just seven seconds left in the second to take a 3-2 lead. Duclair got the puck to Forsling, who set up Barkov perfectly. Barkov scored on the rush from the left circle.

The Panthers padded their lead to 5-3 on goals by Duclair and Tippett. Chicago rallied with those two late goals – by Kirby Dach with 7:32 left and by Dominik Kubalik with 18 seconds left – but the Panthers held on for the victory.